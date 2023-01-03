ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

Machete attack suspect Trevor Bickford targeted NYPD as ‘enemy of the state:’ sources

The 19-year-old alleged Islamic radical suspected in the New Year’s Eve machete attack on NYPD cops had specifically sought to target “a uniformed officer” or someone armed because he believed them to be an “enemy of the state,” sources told The Post on Sunday. Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, allegedly went to Midtown on Saturday night to assault police officers or “someone with a gun,” the sources said he told the feds after his arrest. The suspect allegedly said he’d hatched the plot as recently as Friday, according to sources. Bickford “found religion” after his father’s overdose death in 2018 and became...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Accused NYC bat attacker is back on street after posting bail

The Manhattan man busted for a brutal caught-on-camera bat attack is back on the street after making bail, court records show. Karim Azizi, 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 6 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, according to police. A Manhattan Supreme Court judge set Azizi’s bail at $7,500 — about a fifth of the $40,000 that prosecutors sought, calling the suspect a “flight risk” with the “likeliness to evade prosecution,” given that he’d fled the scene, Fox News said. Azizi, who police said has no...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Alleged NYC attacker Trevor Bickford was on FBI radar since Dec. 10, sources say

The Maine teenager and suspected radicalized Islamist extremist charged with attacking NYPD cops near Times Square had been on the FBI’s radar for about three weeks before the New Year’s Eve slashing, law enforcement sources told The Post on Tuesday. Trevor Bickford’s mom, Audra Simpson, called police in their town to express concerns about her 19-year-old son’s increasing obsession with Islam on Dec. 10, and local cops passed the tip on to the feds, the sources said. “As a result of that conversation, we gave her some direction and then we notified the FBI,” Wells Police Capt. Gerald Congdon told The Post....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud

A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Late ABC News Producer Dax Tejera And Wife Accused Of Leaving Their Children Alone While They Went Out On Date Where He Died

The late ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera and his widow are accused of leaving their young children unattended inside a hotel room while they went out for dinner — where he ended up dead.Veronica Tejera, a senior producer at the Washington Post, told officials she and her husband left their two toddlers at a hotel room, while they went out for an evening in Manhattan when her husband collapsed from a fatal heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dax died on December 23 at age 37. Hours later, Veronica, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana State Police brass, a...
LOUISIANA STATE

