Machete attack suspect Trevor Bickford targeted NYPD as ‘enemy of the state:’ sources
The 19-year-old alleged Islamic radical suspected in the New Year’s Eve machete attack on NYPD cops had specifically sought to target “a uniformed officer” or someone armed because he believed them to be an “enemy of the state,” sources told The Post on Sunday. Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, allegedly went to Midtown on Saturday night to assault police officers or “someone with a gun,” the sources said he told the feds after his arrest. The suspect allegedly said he’d hatched the plot as recently as Friday, according to sources. Bickford “found religion” after his father’s overdose death in 2018 and became...
Accused NYC bat attacker is back on street after posting bail
The Manhattan man busted for a brutal caught-on-camera bat attack is back on the street after making bail, court records show. Karim Azizi, 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 6 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, according to police. A Manhattan Supreme Court judge set Azizi’s bail at $7,500 — about a fifth of the $40,000 that prosecutors sought, calling the suspect a “flight risk” with the “likeliness to evade prosecution,” given that he’d fled the scene, Fox News said. Azizi, who police said has no...
Alleged NYC attacker Trevor Bickford was on FBI radar since Dec. 10, sources say
The Maine teenager and suspected radicalized Islamist extremist charged with attacking NYPD cops near Times Square had been on the FBI’s radar for about three weeks before the New Year’s Eve slashing, law enforcement sources told The Post on Tuesday. Trevor Bickford’s mom, Audra Simpson, called police in their town to express concerns about her 19-year-old son’s increasing obsession with Islam on Dec. 10, and local cops passed the tip on to the feds, the sources said. “As a result of that conversation, we gave her some direction and then we notified the FBI,” Wells Police Capt. Gerald Congdon told The Post....
Five Police Officers Charged With Killing Ronald Greene In Louisiana
Five police officers have been charged in connection to the death of Ronald Greene in Union Parish, LA, according to The Washington Post. The five officers were charged on Dec. 15 with several state crimes, including negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. The police officers claimed Greene died in a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase on May 10, 2019.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Coffee tables hid 4,000 kilos of cocaine that ‘flooded’ Florida, other states, feds say
A man who traveled back and forth from Massachusetts to Florida to transport the cocaine could go to prison, prosecutors said.
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’s
Meet Jerry Jacobson. Currently living in Georgia, he stole $24 million from McDonald’s and is responsible for one of the largest fraud cases in American history. This is the fascinating story of how a former police officer from Georgia became a criminal mastermind.
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.
A New Orleans Police Department employee is stabbed to death while driving for Uber
A New Orleans Police Department employee who was driving for Uber in her time off was stabbed to death by a passenger on Thursday, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Charged With Murdering Ronald Greene, 4 Other Cops Indicted
Greene died in custody in 2019 after he was brutalized during an arrest at a traffic stop. The post Louisiana State Police Trooper Charged With Murdering Ronald Greene, 4 Other Cops Indicted appeared first on NewsOne.
Late ABC News Producer Dax Tejera And Wife Accused Of Leaving Their Children Alone While They Went Out On Date Where He Died
The late ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera and his widow are accused of leaving their young children unattended inside a hotel room while they went out for dinner — where he ended up dead.Veronica Tejera, a senior producer at the Washington Post, told officials she and her husband left their two toddlers at a hotel room, while they went out for an evening in Manhattan when her husband collapsed from a fatal heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dax died on December 23 at age 37. Hours later, Veronica, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment...
Cops Nab Man Accused of Assaulting Gay NYC Councilman Erik Bottcher’s Neighbor
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault and harassment after anti-LGBTQ protesters entered the New York City apartment building of councilman Erik Bottcher last week. In a statement to The Daily Beast, the New York Police Department confirmed that officers had arrested and charged David Nieves, of...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana State Police brass, a...
Machete-wielding man attacks multiple NYPD officers near Times Square
Three NYPD officers were hospitalized after a man approached them near Times Square and struck them in the head with a machete, authorities said early Sunday morning.
A 19-year-old accused of attacking 3 NYPD officers with a machete was recently put on a federal do-not-fly list after his mom told the FBI he was interested in Islamic extremism, report says
The FBI determined after an interview that the suspect planned to travel to Afghanistan to fight alongside the Taliban, ABC News reported.
