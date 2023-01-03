HOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University men's basketball team got back on the winning track on Wednesday evening, earning an 85-72 victory over Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opponent Texas Southern at HP&E Arena. Cameron Christon paced the Tigers, leading all scorers with a season-25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, to...
HOUSTON, Texas | Just two nights after scoring a career-high 25 points, Sophomore guard Colbi Maples topped herself with a 32-point performance, leading the Grambling State University women's basketball team to a come from behind 76-69 victory over Texas Southern at the HP&E Arena on Wednesday night. The Earle, Ark....
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas | The Grambling State University women's basketball team used a big second quarter, along with 25 points from Colbi Maples, to pick up a 66-60 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opening victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night at the William Nick's Building. Maples had a career-night,...
Comments / 0