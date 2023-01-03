Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Guests Shut Down Classic EPCOT Attraction
Whether choosing to visit Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort is full of amazing Parks and attractions to experience. EPCOT is one of the most unique Disney Parks because it’s known more for walking around, shopping, eating, and drinking rather than riding attractions. Of course, out of the attractions EPCOT does host, one of the most beloved is Living with the Land.
Disney World Reveals One Of Its Fastest Roller Coasters Yet Is Opening This Spring
Disney World is amping things up in 2023, and that means bringing in one of their fastest roller coasters to date. This spring, the Orlando, Fl. based theme park is welcoming a speedy new ride, the TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will be one of the fastest roller coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.
disneyfanatic.com
Celebrity Visit Leads To Attack On Disney World
We have seen many celebrities (Disney-affiliated or otherwise) visiting Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in recent months — including an Emily in Paris star, the supermodel Gisele, a Christmas crooner, and a Disney princess from the Desperate Housewives television show — but when one celebrity recently visited Walt Disney World Resort and participated in the Candlelight Processional as a Narrator, the visit led to an unexpected criticism of Disney overall.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Hotel Discounts Up to 30% Off Announced for Spring & Summer 2023
Walt Disney World has announced new Annual Passholder discounts for spring and summer 2023. The discounts are valid for most nights between May 1 and July 10. Savings vary based on the resort but range between 10-30% off. See the full breakdown of eligible resorts below. Save 30%. Boulder Ridge...
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors
In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase: 'Be the magic you want to see'
Disneyland and Walt Disney World added "courtesy sections" to their websites warning guests to be on their best behavior after an uptick in fights on the property.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Popculture
Disney World Ride to Undergo Lengthy Refurbishment, Closure in 2023
Those visiting Walt Disney World Resort in 2023 may not get a chance to ride the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster as it undergoes some serious maintenance. According to a report by All Ears, the attraction will be closed starting on Feb. 20, 2023, and is scheduled to continue until "summer 2023." The reason listed for the closure is "heavy refurbishment."
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today
Resort Details Released for Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
Details about eligible resorts have been revealed for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a new complimentary dining gift card available with select Walt Disney World vacation packages for arrivals between June 25 and September 14, 2023. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day...
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
NASDAQ
Disney’s next 100 years hinges on a metaverse
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mickey Mouse is turning triple digits in 2023. Walt Disney in October will celebrate its 100th anniversary. In the past century, the Magic Kingdom’s theme parks have survived technological forces. Taking the real Disneyland as a blueprint for the metaverse that marries its brand and streaming ambitions is not hard to fathom.
disneytips.com
Soon, Guests Will Be Able to Experience This Brand New Disney Technology at Home
Just a few months ago, we reported on a piece of brand-new technology that was already a part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience inside Guests cabins. At the time, it was also being tested in select rooms at Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Village Resort. We haven’t heard...
WDW News Today
‘Party Monorail’: Flashing Monorail Undercarriage Lights Celebrate the New Year at Walt Disney World
Even the Monorails at Walt Disney World are celebrating New Year’s Eve! The undercarriage lights, which were added last September, are running a rolling pattern to create “party Monorails,” with effects like a party bus. We spotted a few different Monorails lighting up on their way through.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Rides and Hotel Voted BEST in the World
As Disney fans, it doesn’t surprise us that Disney attractions and hotels are some of the best in the world. Disney Imagineers are generally WAY above the competition when it comes to theming AND technology. It seems that the industry, in general, understands this, too, because Disney just recently won BIG in the Theme Park Insider awards.
Disney World Brings Back Popular Attraction
Walt Disney World's Epcot in Orlando for years featured very few rides for guests to experience, while the resort's other parks -- Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom have offered a lot more both slow-moving and thrill rides for visitors. Epcot has always been known for its international pavilions,...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: New Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Debuting at Disneyland Resort Later This Month
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Part of the festivities will include new Cast Member name tags that include the names of Disney characters!. Back in August 2022, an announcement was sent to Cast...
disneytips.com
What Is Disney’s Animal Kingdom Like for the Animals Who Live There?
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is not a zoo. In fact, it’s so much not a zoo that an early commercial for the Park described it using the made-up, African-sounding word “Nahtazu” (say it out loud)!. However, because it actually is an accredited zoo, it still must fulfill...
disneytips.com
VIDEO: The Unexpected Disruption at Kilimanjaro Safaris We’d Love to Have
With four different Disney Parks, it makes total sense that Walt Disney World is known as ‘the Most Magical Place on Earth.’. Between Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, there are hundreds of instances of that one-of-a-kind magic that makes a Guest’s entire Walt Disney World vacation.
