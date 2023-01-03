CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Olivia Muhn of the Yale women's hockey team was tabbed the ECAC Defender of the Month for December, as announced on Friday, Jan. 6. In four games in December, the sophomore picked up a goal, three assists, six blocks and was a plus-3 on the ice. Her goal against Union proved to be the game-winner, which was the second of her career.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO