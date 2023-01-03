ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Gear Up for First Meet of the Season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale gymnastics team will kick start the season against LIU Sunday. The defending Ivy Classic champions hope to have a strong start to 2023 at the Pratt Recreation Center in Brookville, N.Y. Senior Raegan Walker looks to lead the Bulldogs with her experience. Last year...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Dartmouth Edges Yale 81-77

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Dartmouth came into Lee Amphitheater and did what very few Ivy League teams have in recent years - knock off the Bulldogs. Dusan Neskovic scored 24 points and Ryan Cornish added 18 as the Big Green held off Yale 81-77. It was just the sixth home Ivy loss for the Bulldogs since the start of the 2017-18 season.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Jarvis, Defense Spark Victory Over Harvard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's basketball team got back to what it does best, and the result was an impressive and much-needed victory. EJ Jarvis scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two blocks as the Bulldogs knocked off Harvard 58-54 before a big and boisterous crowd at the John J. Lee Amphitheater.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Women's Hockey Travels to Clarkson, St. Lawrence

Cheel Arena (Potsdam, N.Y.) Saturday, Jan. 7—3 p.m. Appleton Arena (Canton, N.Y.) Yale women's hockey hits the road for a pair of ECAC Hockey contests at Clarkson and St. Lawrence. On Friday, Jan. 6, the Bulldogs are set to face Clarkson in Potsdam, N.Y. before traveling to Canton, N.Y. on Saturday, Jan. 7 for a meeting with St. Lawrence. Both contests will be live on ESPN+ and available for international viewing on Stretch Internet.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Muhn Tabbed ECAC Defender of the Month

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Olivia Muhn of the Yale women's hockey team was tabbed the ECAC Defender of the Month for December, as announced on Friday, Jan. 6. In four games in December, the sophomore picked up a goal, three assists, six blocks and was a plus-3 on the ice. Her goal against Union proved to be the game-winner, which was the second of her career.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Men's Hockey Travels to Merrimack, Vermont

Lawler Rink (North Andover, Mass.) Gutterson Fieldhouse (Burlington, Vt.) The Yale men's hockey team will play two games on the road this weekend. The Bulldogs will first head to North Andover, Mass. for a meeting with nationally ranked Merrimack before making the trek north to Burlington for a game against Vermont. Both contests will be streamed on ESPN+.
NEW HAVEN, CT

