Debt-ridden Stacey Abrams panned by Democrats for 'incredibly bad' financial planning
Media outlets are putting a spotlight on Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' financial spending, now panned by Democrats as "incredibly bad planning."
Herschel Walker's wife had an 'obsessive focus' on her husband winning over more Black voters and felt he should have been receiving up to 50% of the Black vote: report
Walker staffers told Politico that Julie Blanchard Walker stated that her husband should've been attracting more Black support in the Senate race.
Karl Rove fumes that Trump lost Georgia Senate race for the GOP: 'We got our clock cleaned'
The veteran GOP strategist suggests his party take former President Trump's future endorsements as a "warning to beware'" after a string of losses in the midterm elections.
The Biden Challengers Who Could Fight Him for the Democratic Nomination
There are no clear front-runners for any potential primary challenge, although several names keep cropping up.
Who dares to mock Dark Brandon now? Joe Biden keeps rolling up the wins
When the 2020 presidential campaign was lurching into gear three years ago, former Vice President Joe Biden had led in the polls for months. Still, everyone kind of assumed he was a placeholder, a former office-holder with high name recognition whose campaign would nevertheless go the way of his two previous presidential bids, meaning nowhere. He was dull as dishwater compared to many of the others vying for the nomination, and nobody had ever really considered him presidential timber.
The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
Within the five major “megaphones” of our nation — the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine — the only women deserving credit and acclaim are those from the left who create, instill and parrot the liberal policies and narratives of the moment. At least, that is the impression many Republicans, conservatives and people of traditional…
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
"I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
GOP Rep. Draws Howls After Accusing Democrats Of Drinking On House Floor
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) was met with boos on the House floor after she claimed Democrats were drinking alcohol on the job amid the speaker fight.
New COVID omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is ‘spreading like wildfire’ in US: Health experts reveal why
A new COVID-19 subvariant, XBB.1.5, is picking up speed nationwide. Dr. Marc Siegel and University of Arizona medical professor Dr. Shad Marvasti reveal what's worrisome about the contagious strain.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Bernie Sanders, 81, would take a 'hard look' at 2024 run if Biden, 80, steps aside, senior adviser says
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.
John Fetterman’s top aide repeatedly attacked Democrats Manchin, Sinema, Feinstein on Twitter
Adam Jentleson, Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff, has repeatedly publicly criticized moderate Democrats for their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.
MSNBC hosts demand ‘insurrectionists’ be expelled from Congress like post-Civil War Confederates
MSNBC hosts Joy Reid and Symone Sanders-Townsend declared that election deniers should be "expelled" from Congress and treated like post-Civil War Confederates.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Donald Trump tops Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in fresh national polls
The former President bested the Florida Governor in a crowded field, conforming with other recent polling.
Karl Rove: Democrats and Biden need a reality check over midterm performance
Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove claimed on Thursday that the Biden administration and Democrats needed a reality check about President Joe Biden's role in the midterm elections last month.
Voters seek revenge on Democrats who released Trump taxes
Voters are not in a very Christmas-y mood when it comes to Washington’s punishment politics. In fact, they’d like to see some payback. While a majority of voters are OK with House Ways and Means Committee Democrats releasing former President Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, they also feel that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump
Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
