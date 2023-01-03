ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
MSNBC

'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

Officer Sicknick’s partner filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Donald Trump seeking millions in damages. Phil Andonian, an attorney representing Sicknick’s partner and Rep. Swalwell in his civil lawsuit against Trump for inciting the insurrection, and Rep. Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss where both cases stand in holding Trump accountable for the riot at the Capitol.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

For the first time in 100 years, it took more than one vote for the House to elect a new Speaker. The tension between Republican members was apparent on the House floor this week, as they slowly gathered enough votes to get Kevin McCarthy across the line. But the dynamic in the House this week does not bode well for the controlling party. “It’s gonna be a mess,” says former Republican congressman and former governor of South Carolina Mark Sanford. “Why anybody would want to be speaker right now with this thin of a majority, I don’t know.” Sanford is a former member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, but he recognizes that it’s far different from what it used to be. “The idea of ‘far-right’ back then is a long way from ‘far-right’ right now,” Sanford tells Ali Velshi. “It has metastasized in sort of a cancerous form during the Trump era into something that I don’t quite recognize.”Jan. 7, 2023.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

Joe: Right now, McCarthy is negotiating against himself

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors on Wednesday night inched closer to a deal designed to flip some no votes to the yes column. But it appears unlikely such an agreement would give McCarthy the 218 votes he needs to win the speaker’s gavel. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Lucas Kunce challenges Hawley for Senate seat on Jan. 6, day 'he proved what a coward he was'

Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley is being challenged by former Marine Lucas Kunce, who announced that he plans to run against Hawley in 2024. Kunce chose Jan. 6, because that day is when the Republican senator fled from the violent mob, towards whom he had originally raised a fist of seeming solidarity. Lucas Kunce joins Joy Reid, telling The ReidOut, "The reason we launched today, on Jan. 6, is because that day he proved what a coward and a fraud he was."Jan. 7, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

What's really motivating the 'anti-Kevin' crowd?

Alex Wagner looks at some of the lesser-known characters in the group of Republicans opposing Kevin McCarthy for House speaker and the one value that they seem to share. Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Biden admin officially weighs in on student loan forgiveness suits

Late Wednesday, the Biden administration formally submitted its arguments in two cases before the Supreme Court brought by conservatives challenging its student loan forgiveness program. To catch you up: Conservative judges in Missouri and Texas have blocked the program, siding with right-wingers who claim it’s illegal. Republicans nationwide haven’t...
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

Harry Dunn honored for protecting the Capitol on January 6th

Capitol police officer Harry Dunn joins Jonathan Capehart to talk about the second anniversary of the January six insurrection. Dunn was honored on the anniversary with the Presidential Citizens Medal for his efforts protecting the Capitol.Jan. 8, 2023.
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

'Urban' activist kit expose GOP's pitiful Black outreach effort

In Thursday night’s episode of "The ReidOut," Joy led a segment with former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele focused on the GOP’s shameless use of identity politics during the speaker votes this week. Republicans — members of a party openly averse to virtually any intelligent discussion about...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Supporters of former Brazilian president storm country’s Congress

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace. The demonstration comes just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in. Jan. 8, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy