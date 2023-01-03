Read full article on original website
Nickelodeon UK to Premiere 'That Girl Lay Lay' on January 30
Nickelodeon UK & Ireland will premiere Nickelodeon's new live-action buddy comedy series That Girl Lay Lay on Monday 30th January 2023!. That Girl Lay Lay is a all-new buddy comedy series that follows Lay Lay (Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High), an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life, and her best friend Sadie (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, All That) as they navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Baby Bump Update in Biker Shorts & Nike Running Sneakers With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kaley Cuoco posed for a progress picture of her baby bump with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, sharing the photo to her Instagram Story yesterday. Dressed in athleisure, Cuoco smiled at the camera, captioning the snapshot, “Constantly baby posing in the mirror. @tommypelphrey notice me! LOL.” Cuoco kept it casual, sporting a simple gray tank top and black sports bra combo which she wore with black mid-length biker shorts. The 37-year-old wore her hair up and out of her face in...
A New Year Celebration with Grey DeLisle | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
A New Year Celebration with Grey DeLisle | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. It's the start of a brand new year, friends! Whether you're a bender or non-bender, we hope you're having a fantastic start to 2023. This week, Braving the Elements has a special re-broadcast of their delightful conversation...
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 5 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 5 | Outright Games. 🐾🛡️ Mighty Pups we got a yelp for help! Carlos 👨🏻🦱 was exploring an ancient temple deep in the jungle when he got trapped in the vines of a tree. We need to get past the vegetation and go through the temple ruins to get him down safely ⛑️ See how Tracker’s tools will help us cut down the vines, and Chase’s super smell will guide us through the jungle. 🧭🔎 🎮 #PAWPatrol #MightyPupsSaveAdventureBay.
Dante Basco to Reprise Role of Fire Lord Zuko in Upcoming 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Adult Gaang Movie; Global Casting Call Announced
Dante Basco, the voice of young Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008), is returning to voice adult Fire Lord Zuko in the upcoming untitled animated adult Gaang movie, Avatar News is reporting! The new film from Avatar Studios in 2025 is currently slated to be released in theaters on October 10th, 2025.
Nicolas Cage Looks Unrecognizable As Dracula In Wild ‘Renfield’ Trailer With Nicholas Hoult
“I need to get out of a toxic relationship,” Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield says in the opening moments of the trailer. The toxic relationship? It’s the one he has with his boss, Dracula. Renfield must do whatever Dracula asks of him, for better or worse. In between doing Dracula’s bidding, Renfield decides to be a hero.
Allison Williams Gleams in Gold Sequins & Classic Pumps for ‘M3gan’ Screening
Allison Williams made a sparkling statement at the New York screening for Universal Pictures’ horror film “M3gan” this week. The movie — which Williams stars in with Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Brown — features the actress as a doctor fighting a robot of her own creation, which premieres on Jan. 6, 2023. For the occasion, Williams arrived in Manhattan in a gleaming gown. Covered in pale gold sequins, the “Girls” star’s strapless piece featured a column silhouette with a front-seamed bodice and thigh-high side slit. Complementing Williams’ ensemble with an elegant finish were sparkling light pink diamond drop earrings...
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Celebrates Dal R'El In New Clip From 'Season 1, Volume 1' Home Release
After introducing the world to Star Trek: Prodigy in two blocks of ten episodes each, season 1 of the highly-acclaimed Star Trek series has finally come to a close, and as the series is about beam onto Blu-ray and DVD, Paramount has released a clip from the home release, which you can check out below, courtesy of Screen Rant!
The Golden Globes Are Back on TV. Feel Free to Ignore Them
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it's reformed. But the shadowy group has already gotten and blown too many chances at redemption.
Craig Bartlett breaks down the “Hey Arnold Christmas Special” | What's In My Head Podcast
Craig Bartlett breaks down the “Hey Arnold Christmas Special” | What's In My Head Podcast. "Boy o Boy are we kicking off this year with a bang ladies and gents! We’ve got the creator of Hey Arnold (the GREATEST Nicktoon ever created) Craig Bartlett! This one has been a long time coming, Craig has been super influential throughout many different periods of my life. We chat about the early days and pitching Arnold, The Christmas Special and some of the Urban Legend eps as well as some of the more serious toned eps. We also get some great Steve Viksten and Tuck Tucker stories so I hope you all enjoy!"
Todd Brian Dies: 'Star Falls,' 'Ride' Production Exec Most Recently Overseeing Animation Development For Canadian Media Company WildBrain Was 59
Todd Brian, a longtime production and development executive known for his work on a wide array of children’s programming — including Nickelodeon's Star Falls and Ride as well as HBO Max’s Daytime Emmy-nominated animated series Esme & Roy — died December 28 in Toronto on “after a very brief but brave battle with ALS,” according to his family. He was 59.
