Evanston, IL

insidenu.com

Five figures to know: Northwestern women’s basketball

The loss of now-WNBA star Veronica Burton has proven more damaging than many pundits initially imagined. Sitting with a teetering 6-7 record, Northwestern has reason to reflect on the early part of the season as it begins conference play. Let’s take a dive into the stats that have defined the...
EVANSTON, IL
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal

Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Basketball Drama

Earlier this week, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson made a comment about the Wisconsin Badgers that sparked social media's attention. On Barstool Sports' Roundball podcast, the Wolverines' star repeatedly called the Badgers "scumbags." He admitted the feeling is mutual and continued his comments. "Wisconsin, they are just scumbags," he said. "That’s...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel

FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell

2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
HOWELL, MI

