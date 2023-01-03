Read full article on original website
The Great American Dog Show
Calling all dog lovers! The inaugural Great American Dog Show is taking over the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from January 6-8. Attendees will be able to meet over 200 breeds and watch amazing demonstrations and tricks. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for seniors and $15 for children) and include access to a marketplace with specialty vendors selling pooch-friendly goods.
Montreal's best kid-friendly activities: Top 5 things to do
School break is still a thing, and the weather (from epic storms to unseasonably warm temperatures) hasn’t been on our side, but that doesn’t mean downtown Montreal can’t be a playground for children of all ages (and the young at heart). Whether you’re looking for an outdoor...
This giant bagel pizza takes 24 hours to be made and served in Queens
Gimmicky, for-social-media foodie trends are everywhere these days but, sometimes, a truly wonderful one lands on our feed that is actually deserving of our attention. Case in point: the giant pizza bagel served at Utopia Bagels at 1909 Utopia Parkway in Queens. Before we go any further, you should watch...
