Tyrese Maxey discusses coming off the bench after Sixers beat Pelicans

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers rising star Tyrese Maxey is used to hearing his name called with the starting unit. He started 74 of the 75 games he played in the 2021-22 season, and he started the first 15 games of this season before a left foot fracture sidelined him for 18.

In his first two games back from the injury, he has come off the bench. He had 12 points in Monday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and he looked a bit more comfortable on the floor. He was able to get going in the second half, which he can build on.

He admits it has been a bit of an adjustment coming off the bench.

“It’s a lot different,” Maxey said. “I had a heat pack today (Monday) because when I got in the last game, I got a quick pass from Jo (Embiid) and he wanted me to shoot it. And I was like, ‘I just got in, bruh’.”

Maxey came off the bench in his rookie season while backing up Ben Simmons, so he has reverted to preparing for games as he did that season.

“It’s a little bit different but it’s fine,” Maxey continued. “I did it my rookie year and it’s just a little bit different because I’ve started so many games over the course of the last two years in a row, I guess. I’m just really glad to be back out there. Starting, off the bench, it really doesn’t matter. I’m happy to be back out there.”

