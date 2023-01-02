ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tyrese Maxey discusses coming off the bench after Sixers beat Pelicans

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UrHn_0k1Ym20O00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers rising star Tyrese Maxey is used to hearing his name called with the starting unit. He started 74 of the 75 games he played in the 2021-22 season, and he started the first 15 games of this season before a left foot fracture sidelined him for 18.

In his first two games back from the injury, he has come off the bench. He had 12 points in Monday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and he looked a bit more comfortable on the floor. He was able to get going in the second half, which he can build on.

He admits it has been a bit of an adjustment coming off the bench.

“It’s a lot different,” Maxey said. “I had a heat pack today (Monday) because when I got in the last game, I got a quick pass from Jo (Embiid) and he wanted me to shoot it. And I was like, ‘I just got in, bruh’.”

Maxey came off the bench in his rookie season while backing up Ben Simmons, so he has reverted to preparing for games as he did that season.

“It’s a little bit different but it’s fine,” Maxey continued. “I did it my rookie year and it’s just a little bit different because I’ve started so many games over the course of the last two years in a row, I guess. I’m just really glad to be back out there. Starting, off the bench, it really doesn’t matter. I’m happy to be back out there.”

The Sixers will play host to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass

Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Player grades: Kyrie Irving scores 29 in nail-biting 102-101 win over the Heat

The Brooklyn Nets take a trip to South Beach on Sunday to battle the Miami Heat and won 102-101. This is the first time that these teams have played each other this season. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 29 points and six assists while Kevin Durant had 17 points and four rebounds despite leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Seth Curry had 14 points off the bench and Nic Claxton had 13.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Penn State basketball’s loss to Purdue

Things may not have ended the way they would have liked, but Penn State basketball fans and the team certainly enjoyed the opportunity to play at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia on Sunday evening. Penn State put up a strong effort in the first half against the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, but it was all Purdue out of the gates after halftime and Penn State couldn’t dig out of the hole. But for one half, Penn State Twitter was electric about what they were seeing out of the Nittany Lions on the court. Here is a look at some of the reactions found on social media as Penn State took on Purdue in the City of Brotherly Love. Jalen Pickett blows the roof off the Palestrahttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612233205742174209What a visual!https://twitter.com/SPianovich/status/1612233155934666752Who else is having fun?https://twitter.com/JackGrossman97/status/1612232801134198785The Palestra was shakinghttps://twitter.com/jensenoffcampus/status/1612232205161357313Lamar Stevens checking inhttps://twitter.com/LamarStevens11/status/1612231707662635016Jalen Pickett had fans feeling good at halftimehttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612237598637826049In the end, there was no stopping Purdue's big manhttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612254259487145986Applaud the efforthttps://twitter.com/jmcgonigal9/status/161225316034478080211
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints' 2023 draft pick traded to Eagles ends up at No. 10 overall

The New Orleans Saints traded their first round pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Philadelphia Eagles last April, and now we know where that pick is slotted. New Orleans locked in the tenth overall pick after their Week 18 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the same day that the Eagles secured the top NFC playoff seed, homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, and a first-round bye.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 takeaways from the first half as the Eagles hold a 16-0 lead over the Giants

It wasn’t a perfect first half, but the Eagles are now just 30 minutes away from winning the NFC East and clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. A.J. Brown broke Mike Quick’s single-season record for yards in a season, and DeVonta Smith passed Irving Fryar for the most catches in a single season by an Eagles wide receiver.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

201K+
Followers
252K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy