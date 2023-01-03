Read full article on original website
wholecommunity.news
CERT program explores database of local dams Jan. 5
From Catherine Zunno, City of Eugene Emergency Management. Eugene-Springfield area residents are invited to learn about dams throughout Lane County on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Eugene Fire Training Center, 1705 W. 2nd Ave. As part of its regular First Thursdays trainings, the Eugene-Springfield...
klcc.org
EWEB moves closer to removing Leaburg Dam
EWEB is moving closer to removing the Leaburg Dam. Commissioners voted Tuesday to move ahead with recommendations that were originally made in December by the utility’s director. The dam has not generated electricity since 2018. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski told OPB’s Think Out Loud that decommissioning the dam and...
Lincoln City Homepage
Samaritan’s first babies of 2023
The first baby born in 2023 at a Samaritan Health Services hospital arrived in Lincoln City at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed a few hours later by the first baby of the year in Newport. With three different possible due dates, Nicole and Ricky Nava weren’t sure what...
wholecommunity.news
EWEB votes to decommission Leaburg Dam
EWEB commissioners voted Jan. 3 to restore a free-flowing McKenzie River by removing the Leaburg Dam. Decommissioning studies and negotiations are expected to take about 11 years, with construction starting in 2033. EWEB commissioners unanimously voted Jan. 3 to decommission the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. At their first meeting of the...
kezi.com
Lane County public safety projects get $3.1 million in federal funding
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County government officials report that thanks to the 2023 federal omnibus spending bill, three critical public safety projects in Lane County will be getting more than $3 million in funding. According to Lane County officials, $176,000 will go to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to replace...
Readers respond: Dismantling Leaburg dam will hurt community
The Eugene Water and Electric board is considering discontinuing the Leaburg Hydroelectic Project and dismantling the dam. But these facilities have a much higher value than simply generating power. The $150 million investment to keep the project operational in the future needs to be balanced against the entire impact of its removal on the community. This goes far beyond power generation.
wholecommunity.news
Facing bus operator shortage, LTD will reduce weekday service
Beginning Feb. 5, LTD will reduce weekday service on seven routes, adjust timepoints on five routes, and adjust EmX schedules. LTD, like many other transit districts nationwide, is experiencing a bus operator shortage which impacts our ability to provide the quality of service upon which our community relies. In order...
kezi.com
Lane Transit District to reduce service starting February
EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 of Lane Transit District’s bus routes will be making fewer trips starting in February due to staffing issues and changing passenger demand, the transit district announced Tuesday. LTD said that in addition to its 12 fixed bus routes that will be seeing reduced service, adjustments...
kezi.com
Oregon woman finds hope and resiliency through a new documentary
EUGENE, Ore. -- A remarkable story of a tragedy turned to resilience and hope; one woman is hoping a the new documentary of her life will help push people to pursue their dreams, no matter how hard life gets. The star of the documentary, 'Space, Hope and Charity', is Charity...
kezi.com
BottleDrop Redemption Centers changing fee for bags
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- There are some changes in effect at Bottle Drop Redemption Centers across the state, as the centers are changing their fee for turning in bags of containers. Visitors to BottleDrop Redemption Centers will now be charged differently for dropping off bags of bottles and cans. Until January...
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
kezi.com
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire at Lebanon, OR home
An early morning fire in Lebanon forced two occupants to flee their home.
nationalfisherman.com
New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard
Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022, and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023. Work on the Uyak began last Memorial Day weekend, when the shipyard laid the...
kptv.com
Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
kezi.com
Eugene police return stolen vehicle to rightful owners
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department said they returned a stolen vehicle to a young family after an officer spotted it on patrol late Monday night. According to EPD, an officer spotted a Kia Optima northbound on Highway 99 at about 11:40 p.m. on January 2. Police said the officer noticed the vehicle had stolen license plates, and followed the vehicle. EPD said a call was made to Corvallis Police Department, who confirmed that the plates were stolen and said that the vehicle itself was also stolen from the Corvallis area. Police said the car was eventually stopped in Junction City, when multiple officers stopped the car near Eighth Avenue and Holly Street. Police said that due to the driver’s behavior, the stolen car had to be pinned in place by police vehicles.
hh-today.com
Underpass incident ends with a shooting
Spot news on the cop beat is not the usual fare on this website. But on a bike ride in the rain after noon on Monday, this is what I came across at the Lyon Street underpass in downtown Albany. “On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 11:45 A.M., Oregon...
