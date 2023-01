The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber recently announced its 2023 board of directors and officers. Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp., will serve as chair of the board of directors, while Teresa Rose, JD, Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, is chair-elect. Rose also serves as education & MAPS 4 development program vice chair. John Hart, Continental Resources, will serve as treasurer, and David Rainbolt, BancFirst Corporation, as corporate secretary. New Chamber President and CEO Christy Gillenwater also serves on the executive committee.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO