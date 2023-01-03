ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: January 5-8

New year, new you — kick-start your resolutions by trying out some different activities around Oklahoma City this weekend!. All ages are welcome to sing and dance along at Beer City Music Hall’s upcoming concerts. Come watch Nashville country band The Steel Woods Jan. 5, Oklahoman country singer Cody Hibbard Jan. 6, and a Shania Twain tribute night featuring local artists Macie Cantrell, Chloe-Beth and Mackenzie Fox Jan. 7. Food and drinks will also be available at the venue. $18.75-$25, 7 p.m., Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW 2nd St., OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City’s newest performance space has all the polish and professionalism of a major concert venue but, with a capacity of only five hundred, an intimacy that makes a show truly memorable. Me...

Like so many great celebrations, this party began with a toast. On March 31, Chad Whitehead and Stephen Tyler lifted their drinks and welcomed hundreds of concertgoers shortly before the first notes rang out at their new music hotspot—Beer City Music Hall. Aglow with stage lights and a bit of well-earned pride, Whitehead said it felt like a battle to arrive at this special moment after slew of pandemic-related delays.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Develops New Approach to Homelessness: Housing Over Criminalizing

As 50 Oklahoma City clergy and community members huddled around tables at the Mayflower Congregational Church in November, they clutched packets that to them represented a looming crisis. The next day’s city council agenda included Councilmember Mark Stonecipher’s proposal to classify the homeless living in encampments as trespassers, subjecting them...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DL Derrick LeBlanc

Evaluation: Derrick LeBlanc smartly uses his wingspan to keep opposing offensive lineman off his body, punching their hands away before overpowering his opponent at the point of attack. As a result, he has an excellent bull rush that is used both to collapse the pocket and blow up running lanes. LeBlanc will have to add some weight under strength coach Jerry Schmidt to play as big as the Sooners will want him to be on the interior of the defensive line, but his raw power and motor should serve him well.
NORMAN, OK
OKC Chamber announces new officers, board members for 2023

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber recently announced its 2023 board of directors and officers. Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp., will serve as chair of the board of directors, while Teresa Rose, JD, Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, is chair-elect. Rose also serves as education & MAPS 4 development program vice chair. John Hart, Continental Resources, will serve as treasurer, and David Rainbolt, BancFirst Corporation, as corporate secretary. New Chamber President and CEO Christy Gillenwater also serves on the executive committee.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful

The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

