The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
WCBD Count on 2

2 The Point: House Speaker Vote, Abortion Fight and more

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In the latest episode of 2 The Point, we break down the fight in the United State House of Representatives to elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House after fourteen failed votes. Plus reaction from South Carolina’s Representatives who were split on the vote at times. This past week, three […]
France 24

US slams 'cynical' ploy as shelling continues in Ukraine despite Russian ceasefire

A Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin which supposedly came force at noon Moscow time (10am Paris time), was slammed as “cynical” and not to be trusted by the US. The Ukrainians had already said it was just an attempt by Moscow to gain time to regroup its forces. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24

'Democracy in danger': Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's new government

Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
France 24

Is this blonde woman with Putin a ‘paid extra’ for photo-ops? Nope

Social media users have noted that the same blonde woman has appeared behind Russian President Vladimir Putin on three different occasions – proof, they say, that he used “paid extras” during his address marking the start of 2023. However, it turns out that these images do featuredifferent women. One is a soldier who was given a prize by Putin on December 31, 2022 while the two other images show a regional deputy (local politician) from Novgorod, and a supporter of the Russian president. This politician has been previously accused of being an extra.

