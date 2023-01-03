Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
2 The Point: House Speaker Vote, Abortion Fight and more
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In the latest episode of 2 The Point, we break down the fight in the United State House of Representatives to elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House after fourteen failed votes. Plus reaction from South Carolina’s Representatives who were split on the vote at times. This past week, three […]
France 24
US slams 'cynical' ploy as shelling continues in Ukraine despite Russian ceasefire
A Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin which supposedly came force at noon Moscow time (10am Paris time), was slammed as “cynical” and not to be trusted by the US. The Ukrainians had already said it was just an attempt by Moscow to gain time to regroup its forces. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Police take back control of Brazil's Congress from far-right pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Brazilian security forces wrested back control of Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday after a flood of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the seat of power, unleashing chaos on the capital. In scenes reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters...
France 24
Live: Brazil’s Lula declares security operation after Bolsonaro supporters storm federal buildings
Hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil’s Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace on Sunday, a week after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the events. Far-right Bolsonaro supporters managed to gain access to the Presidential Palace,...
Hearing to start for GOP’s lawsuit on New Mexico’s congressional map
The GOP has previously said the new districts unfairly favor the opposing party.
France 24
'Democracy in danger': Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's new government
Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
France 24
Is this blonde woman with Putin a ‘paid extra’ for photo-ops? Nope
Social media users have noted that the same blonde woman has appeared behind Russian President Vladimir Putin on three different occasions – proof, they say, that he used “paid extras” during his address marking the start of 2023. However, it turns out that these images do featuredifferent women. One is a soldier who was given a prize by Putin on December 31, 2022 while the two other images show a regional deputy (local politician) from Novgorod, and a supporter of the Russian president. This politician has been previously accused of being an extra.
Comments / 0