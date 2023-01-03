ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwCRN_0k1YiRbE00

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.

Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The game was postponed, then suspended.

A list of some in-game or in-competition medical events that either suspended or postponed the competitions in which they occurred:

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

The scene in Cincinnati was in some ways reminiscent of what Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen went through during his team’s appearance at the European Championship in June 2021. He collapsed in the 43rd minute of a match against Finland, with doctors later revealing how incredibly close he came to death.

Several medics worked frenetically to give Eriksen chest compressions while his teammates choked away tears and formed a circle around the midfielder to shield the scene from public view. A defibrillator was needed to restart his heart.

Sports

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

That game eventually resumed after a delay of about 90 minutes. Eriksen recovered and played in the World Cup that was held late last year.

KEYONTAE JOHNSON

On Dec. 12, 2020, Johnson was playing for Florida in a game against rival Florida State. He scored on an alley-oop dunk with 16:18 left in the first half for an 11-3 lead. The Seminoles called time-out and Johnson went to the Florida huddle with his teammates. As he returned to the court, he was walking toward the midcourt stripe and collapsed, face-first.

His teammates were asked twice if they wanted to continue the game, and decided to do so. Play was delayed, but only briefly.

He spent two days in a hospital in Tallahassee, then eight more at a hospital in Gainesville, Florida, where the Gators’ campus is. The preseason Southeastern Conference player of the year recovered, but never played for Florida again -- except for a ceremonial start 15 month later. He has since transferred to Kansas State and resumed his playing career.

JAY BOUWMEESTER

Playing for the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 11, 2020, Bouwmeester went into cardiac arrest on the bench during the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Athletic trainers from both teams immediately responded, and Bouwmeester eventually received an implantable defibrillator to regulate his heart rhythm. He did not play in the NHL again.

The game was postponed.

JIRI FISCHER

It was the first period of a Detroit game against Nashville on Nov. 21, 2005. Fischer slumped over while seated on the Red Wings bench, and coach Mike Babcock began furiously waving for help.

Fischer had a seizure, fell forward and CPR was quickly administered. His heart had stopped and medical personnel could not find a pulse, Babcock said, before emergency workers shocked his heart and got it beating again.

The game was delayed, then ultimately postponed. Fischer never played again.

HANK GATHERS

On March 4, 1990, Hank Gathers -- one of the leading scorers in the country -- collapsed and died during Loyola Marymount’s West Coast Conference men’s college basketball tournament game against Portland.

Less than three months earlier, Gathers had collapsed during another game and subsequent tests revealed that he had arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat. He was given medication, and the dosage was eventually lowered.

After a dunk in the tournament game, he collapsed near midcourt. Efforts to resuscitate him on court, in an ambulance and at a nearby hospital failed, and he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

CHUCK HUGHES

On Oct. 24, 1971, Chuck Hughes of the Detroit Lions had a heart attack late in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears.

He was officially pronounced dead about 50 minutes after the game, with an autopsy revealing that the heart attack was caused by a massive stoppage in his left coronary artery.

But doctors later said he was essentially dead on the field -- and the closest defender to him when he collapsed, Bears star Dick Butkus, immediately began waving for help when Hughes tumbled to the turf, clearly aware of the severity of the situation.

The game was delayed — reports vary as to how long the delay was — and the final 62 seconds were eventually played.

BILL MASTERTON

Masterton died Jan. 15, 1968, two days after suffering a severe head injury while playing for the Minnesota North Stars against the Oakland Seals. His death was believed to be the only caused by an on-ice incident in NHL history.

The game was stopped while doctors worked on Masterton, then resumed later that night.

He never regained consciousness and died from a severe brain injury. Most players of that era in the NHL, Masterton included, did not wear helmets.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 159

Sheila Walker
5d ago

My prays go out to him and his family especially his mother who was at the game watching this take place and to players on the field who has to watch him being revived.

Reply(7)
39
Kioko Martins
5d ago

Prayers going out to Damar Hamlin and his mom, family and friends and to the team 🙏🏽 And the other team and fans who had to witness this 💖

Reply
30
Claudette Chung
4d ago

Lord please hear our prayers. Please heal his body make him new again. Cover his mother, family teammates and friends. Lord hear our prayers in Jesus name Amen.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💖

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: ‘You can’t blame football’

The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field in the histoy of the sport became “very emotional” while watching Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday, she said.Chuck Hughes was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in October 1971 when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground, suffering a fatal heart attack at the end of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. His widow, Sharon, rode with him in the back of the ambulance before he was pronounced dead.Just over 51 years later, she felt everything come back when she watched Buffalo Bills...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

‘It’s a huge relief’: Bills speak on Hamlin’s progress

UPDATE (1/6/2023): The Buffalo Bills have announced that Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube has been taken out and is able to talk to his family and his care team. ORIGINAL STORY: ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott and select players held an emotional press conference Thursday afternoon surrounding safety Damar Hamlin. It […]
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Portsmouth Herald

Azzi: Damar Hamlin's dream is alive. Time to play, kneel, pray.

Only one pro football player has ever died on an NFL field. On Oct. 24, 1971, Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old wide receiver for the Detroit Lions collapsed  — in a game against the Chicago Bears  — and died of a heart attack when an undiagnosed blood clot dislodged after he was tackled. The game...
The Associated Press

Bruins visit the Ducks after Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -280, Ducks +227; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday night over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. “We put the ball in EJ’s hands tonight and he made really good decisions,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “And he made things happen.” Morris Udeze scored 22 with 13 rebounds to lead the Lobos (14-2, 2-2) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy