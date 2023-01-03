ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5d ago

This young man was hurt during a play and collapsed…CPR for 9 plus minutes and in critical condition at the hospital and all some people can say is vaccines caused it…😡🤬😡🤬 WTF is wrong with you… stop with the conspiracy theories already and get a life 🤬

Jammy
5d ago

No one should be jumping to conclusions on this one. He collapsed, he stopped breathing and he’s listed in critical condition. That’s all anyone knows including the author of this article. Although he and the trolls attempt to cause more division we all saw unity on Monday Night. That’s a fact.

Capt. Obvious
5d ago

Sometimes the truth is hard to swallow !! Even if you are looking it face to face ! The sheep 🐑can’t swallow the fact that they’re gvmnt would lie to them knowingly what would happen to them !🤷‍♂️

NFL Officially Cancels Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

The postponed matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for good by the National Football League on Thursday night. The game’s first quarter was nearing its end Monday night when 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle. Doctors said Hamlin, whose heartbeat was restarted on the field before he was placed in an ambulance, was awake and communicating via writing on Thursday, though his condition was still considered critical. In a statement on the “difficult, but necessary” decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell cited the “extraordinary circumstances” of the situation. “We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country,” Goodell said. The knock-on effect of the cancellation for keeping the playoffs on schedule was not immediately clear. To avoid an equity issue with postseason seeding, Goodell recommended a neutral-site solution, which the league’s 32 teams will meet on Friday to consider.
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Able to Speak, Breathing Tube Removed: Team

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has had his breathing tube removed and is once again able to speak, the team announced Friday. The 24-year-old joined a team meeting from his hospital bed via FaceTime, telling his teammates, “Love you boys,” according to the Bills. Hamlin, who collapsed during a game on Monday and had to be resuscitated twice after his heart stopped, “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the team said in a statement.
Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning

Peyton Hillis, a former star NFL running back, was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Florida, according to TMZ. The 36-year-old’s condition was first reported by KNWA FOX24, with a journalist reporting that Hillis was transported by helicopter to the hospital. He remains unconscious in an intensive care unit as of Thursday night. The journalist, Alyssa Orange, shared Facebook posts from a man identified as Hillis’ uncle, who said that his nephew was improving but still experiencing issues with his kidneys and his lungs, the exact nature of which was unclear. The uncle also confirmed that Hillis’ children were safe. Hillis’ professional football career, which ran from 2008 to 2014, was marked by the honor of a Madden 12 video game cover. He landed the cover after a stellar campaign with the Cleveland Browns in 2010, when he racked up more than 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hillis also played for the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants.
Giants Week 18 report card: Defensive reserves hold their own

Grading the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Offense How about Davis Webb? It was rough early in his first NFL start but he settled in (23 of 40, 168 yards, 1 TD) and his 14-yard TD run, bowling over Reed Blankenship in the fourth quarter, left his teammates surprised and impressed. He was operating with a bunch of backups and no one can say Webb did not compete. RB Gary Brightwell (11-60) had a 25-yard run. Leave it to C Nick Gates to get in the face of LB T.J. Edwards after Edwards hit Webb out of bounds....
Here’s What the First Bills Game Without Damar Hamlin Looked Like

After the NFL resumed play Saturday in the wake of the horrific injury to Damar Hamlin with players praying together at mid-field, his own team took the tribute to another level for their own game on Sunday. In addition to praying together and paying special homage to their beloved safety,...

