Under Its New Management, Dallas' WRR-FM Officially Moves To Classical 24/7.

As North Texas Public Broadcasting's news/talk KERA assumes the management of “Classical 101” WRR-FM, it has as promised transitioned the Dallas station – which moved from commercial to non-commercial on Jan. 3 – to an entirely classical music presentation, following the station's flip to all-classical Christmas music during the holiday season.
