Three Jamestown residents are facing charges after they allegedly entered a recently condemned residence on the city's south side on Monday. Jamestown Police responded to 23 Glenview Avenue shortly after 12:00 PM on a report of several subjects entering the residence. After clearing the residence, officers located 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 44-year-old Raymond Brown and 29-year-old Nicole Brown inside. All three were charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass. Further investigation found that Raymond Brown had a confirmed arrest warrant from the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and then turned over to Lakewood-Busti Police on the warrant. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail on $15,000 bail.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO