Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Teen shot in overnight shooting incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight. Police say they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type” of large gathering or party on Northland Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo female, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating fatal Kensington Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. Police say they responded to a call just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning where, they say, two men had been struck by gunfire inside a residence on Kensington Avenue. A 37-year-old Buffalo man was declared […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Delevan Woman/Wellsville Man Charged in Allegany Shoplifting

A Delevan woman and a Wellsville man were charged in an Allegany shoplifting case Thursday. New York State Police charged 42-year-old Donald E. Brundage and 33-year-old Michelle L. Perrington with petit larceny. Both were issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
WELLSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Three Charged with Trespassing in Condemned Jamestown Residence

Three Jamestown residents are facing charges after they allegedly entered a recently condemned residence on the city's south side on Monday. Jamestown Police responded to 23 Glenview Avenue shortly after 12:00 PM on a report of several subjects entering the residence. After clearing the residence, officers located 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 44-year-old Raymond Brown and 29-year-old Nicole Brown inside. All three were charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass. Further investigation found that Raymond Brown had a confirmed arrest warrant from the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and then turned over to Lakewood-Busti Police on the warrant. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail on $15,000 bail.
JAMESTOWN, NY

