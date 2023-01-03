Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football offensive tackle Bryce Effner announced he will 'step away'
Penn State managed to keep its right tackle Olu Fashanu, but it lost one of its right tackles Sunday. Redshirt Senior offensive tackle Bryce Effner announced on Instagram that he is going to “step away” from football. Effner appeared in 12 games and made five starts, making him...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling rides late surge past Wisconsin to start new year, conference play
Penn State handled business as usual in its first conference, knocking off the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers 28-11 to start the new year. As usual, the Nittany Lions fell behind early after redshirt freshman Gary Steen fell to Wisconsin’s No. 5 Eric Barnett in the 125-pound bout to begin the dual meet.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Levi Haines earns statement victory against Wisconsin
Penn State’s lineup has experienced very few significant holes over the course of the last few seasons, but 157 pounds has been a struggle as of late to find a consistent wrestler. That was until Levi Haines stepped foot on campus. Haines entered Penn State as the only member...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: James Franklin puts Penn State football linebacker Dominic DeLuca on scholarship
Penn State made headlines when Chad Powers, A.K.A. Eli Manning, announced that punter Barney Amor had been put on scholarship. While Powers didn’t show up again, the Nittany Lions did extend a scholarship to linebacker and special teams ace Dominic DeLuca this past week. “Dom’s on f———g scholarship,” James...
Digital Collegian
4-star Penn State football signee Tony Rojas wins Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year
Penn State signee Tony Rojas received a prestigious honor in the midst of his early move-in to campus this weekend. Rojas, a 4-star linebacker from Fairfax, Virginia, has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year. A two-way player, Rojas rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns, while...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca hired by Rutgers
Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is off to his fourth school in four years. Ciarrocca, who returned to Minnesota for the 2022 season, is officially headed to Rutgers to serve as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Following Ricky Rahne’s departure in 2020, Ciarrocca stepped in as the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds former star safety Calvin Lowry as offensive analyst
Penn State has added another former player to its coaching staff. Calvin Lowry, who starred at safety for the Nittany Lions from 2001-05, has officially joined the staff as offensive analyst and analytics coordinator. His name has already been added to the Penn State athletics staff directory. Lowry commanded the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball takes down Central State in 4 sets to begin 2023 campaign
Entering the season ranked in the top five nationally, Penn State got its season started on the right foot. The Nittany Lions rolled to a victory, taking down Central State 3-1. The Marauders fought hard to begin the contest, making Penn State sweat and closing the gap to 10-9, however,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball hits mark from beyond the arc in victory over Purdue
The first home game of 2023 came with the high expectations of an in-conference matchup, and Penn State’s play lived up to that presumption. The Lady Lions saw a Purdue squad on Saturday that came in with an 11-3 record, but Penn State came out strong to result in a 70-60 win.
Digital Collegian
VanDance Inc. to host monthly film series in downtown State College
VanDance Inc., State College’s professional dance company, will host a monthly film series featuring performance art films, according to a release from the company. The movie nights will take place on the second to the last Sunday afternoon of the month at Tempest Studio — located at 140 Kelly Alley in State College, according to the release.
