SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege
Alameda Research borrowed billions of dollars of customer funds from FTX exchange. The firm's liabilities were then masked under a pseudonym account on FTX. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud. The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for...
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Good News For FTX Customers: The Bahamas Seized $3.5 billion in Assets
This is news that will no doubt please the customers and creditors of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The authorities of the Bahamas, where the disgraced former emperor of the crypto space lived and where FTX was headquartered, have just announced that they have seized significant assets from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
theblock.co
Bankman-Fried tells FTX debtors to leave his Robinhood shares alone
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a court action seeking to block debtors from taking control over his $450 million stake in brokerage Robinhood. The disgraced exchange boss says the shares do not belong to any of the FTX-related entities now in bankruptcy proceedings. FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed...
Top Democratic congresswoman has up to $1 million in fund tied to Cayman Islands
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., who was recently selected to lead Democrats' 2024 House election effort, has up to $1 million tied up with a hedge fund operating in the Cayman Islands.
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Clayton News Daily
FTX Collapse May Claim Another Big Victim: Crypto Lender Genesis
For the crypto industry the year 2023 continues right along from the year 2022. It's in step with the devastation caused by the fall of former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried's empire. This empire included the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company, Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also serves...
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
FTX customers file class action to lay claim to dwindling assets
Dec 27 (Reuters) - FTX customers filed a class action lawsuit against the failed crypto exchange and its former top executives including Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, seeking a declaration that the company's holdings of digital assets belong to customers.
crypto-economy.com
FTX Crisis Continues: $465M Robinhood Shares Seized
The United States Attorney’s Office is currently seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, whose names are associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, as part of its investigation into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The collapse of the exchange has led to SBF being charged with fraud in connection with...
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg
Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
cryptopotato.com
SEC Investigates Whether FTX Investors Followed Due Diligence Procedures (Report)
The watchdog supposedly requested several financial firms to explain how they decided to become FTX cusomers. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly asked some FTX investors whether they conducted proper research on the cryptocurrency exchange before becoming its clients. Recall that the platform (considered among the giants in...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
The SEC just charged 5 people with scamming $45 million from investors by promising unique blockchain tech that would be sold for trillions of dollars
The alleged scammers told prospective investors that a $100,000 investment into CoinDeal would return $56.25 billion and a Bentley GT Convertible.
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group to shutter wealth management unit: The Information
HQ Digital ceased operations on Jan. 2, according to a memo obtained by The Information. It managed $3.5 billion as of December. Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is shuttering HQ Digital, a subsidiary focused on wealth management that it launched last year. DCG, parent of troubled crypto broker and...
ambcrypto.com
United States authorities turn focus toward missing former FTX executive
United States law enforcement agencies are investigating Nishad Singh’s role in the collapse of FTX. The SEC, CFTC, and SDNY are all looking into his activities at the exchange. Singh was the Director of Engineering of FTX and had the code to transfer FTX funds. The United States law...
SEC reportedly probes due diligence of FTX investors, as role of VC firms and funds prior to crypto exchange's collapse comes under scrutiny
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the due diligence of FTX investors, according to Reuters. The probe doesn't indicate wrongdoing, and the report did not specify which firms were in question. The issue for regulators is whether venture capital firms and investment funds were acting responsibly on behalf of...
coingeek.com
Israel’s securities watchdog calls for new legal structure targeting digital currencies
The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) is pushing for a new legal framework to regulate digital currencies and will bring the asset class under its control. The securities watchdog noted that the move will ensure uniformity across the board for financial instruments and will see digital currencies treated as securities. Opinion has been split in the country on whether or not digital assets should be viewed as securities, but the ISA’s proposal has seen the pendulum swing toward securities.
