dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
theblock.co

Bankman-Fried tells FTX debtors to leave his Robinhood shares alone

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a court action seeking to block debtors from taking control over his $450 million stake in brokerage Robinhood. The disgraced exchange boss says the shares do not belong to any of the FTX-related entities now in bankruptcy proceedings. FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed...
Clayton News Daily

FTX Collapse May Claim Another Big Victim: Crypto Lender Genesis

For the crypto industry the year 2023 continues right along from the year 2022. It's in step with the devastation caused by the fall of former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried's empire. This empire included the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company, Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also serves...
NASDAQ

FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings

Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
crypto-economy.com

FTX Crisis Continues: $465M Robinhood Shares Seized

The United States Attorney’s Office is currently seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, whose names are associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, as part of its investigation into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The collapse of the exchange has led to SBF being charged with fraud in connection with...
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg

Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
cryptopotato.com

SEC Investigates Whether FTX Investors Followed Due Diligence Procedures (Report)

The watchdog supposedly requested several financial firms to explain how they decided to become FTX cusomers. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly asked some FTX investors whether they conducted proper research on the cryptocurrency exchange before becoming its clients. Recall that the platform (considered among the giants in...
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group to shutter wealth management unit: The Information

HQ Digital ceased operations on Jan. 2, according to a memo obtained by The Information. It managed $3.5 billion as of December. Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is shuttering HQ Digital, a subsidiary focused on wealth management that it launched last year. DCG, parent of troubled crypto broker and...
ambcrypto.com

United States authorities turn focus toward missing former FTX executive

United States law enforcement agencies are investigating Nishad Singh’s role in the collapse of FTX. The SEC, CFTC, and SDNY are all looking into his activities at the exchange. Singh was the Director of Engineering of FTX and had the code to transfer FTX funds. The United States law...
Markets Insider

SEC reportedly probes due diligence of FTX investors, as role of VC firms and funds prior to crypto exchange's collapse comes under scrutiny

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the due diligence of FTX investors, according to Reuters. The probe doesn't indicate wrongdoing, and the report did not specify which firms were in question. The issue for regulators is whether venture capital firms and investment funds were acting responsibly on behalf of...
coingeek.com

Israel’s securities watchdog calls for new legal structure targeting digital currencies

The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) is pushing for a new legal framework to regulate digital currencies and will bring the asset class under its control. The securities watchdog noted that the move will ensure uniformity across the board for financial instruments and will see digital currencies treated as securities. Opinion has been split in the country on whether or not digital assets should be viewed as securities, but the ISA’s proposal has seen the pendulum swing toward securities.

