Santa Barbara, CA

Kari Mendenhall-Huddleston
2d ago

how does the planning commission change that property from commercial to residential? can't even get a permit to build a shed behind a house. ridiculous.

hbsdealer.com

Westlake Ace to open in Simi Valley

Westlake Ace Hardware has signed a lease agreement to open a new store in Simi Valley, a northern suburb of Los Angeles. The company said it plans to open the store in Simi Valley at the former site of Cost-Plus World Market. Renovations to the space will begin summer 2023,...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Noozhawk

5926 Hickory St 3, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013

Lowest priced 2-bedroom condominium in the area! Casitas Village townhouse. First floor living room, dining room and kitchen. Second floor has two bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, and full bath. Attached 1 car garage with 2 storage cabinets and 1 uncovered parking space. Just steps to the pool and playground. Located at the back of the complex. Close to beaches. Probate Sale. Shown by appointment only to buyers with either proof of funds for cash purchase or pre-approval letter from a local lender. Do not disturb occupant. Monthly HOA fee $370. Offers reviewed January 10, 2023.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

636 Hindfell Way, SOLVANG, CA 93463

Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath home with views of the Alisal hills and coastal mountain range. Privately situated on an elevated lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. Enter through the charming Dutch door to this beautiful home with formal and casual entertaining areas. Cozy living room has beamed ceiling, wood burning fireplace and is flanked with floor to ceiling windows on two sides. The well-appointed kitchen has walls of custom cabinetry, pantry, custom center island and French doors to the rear deck. Wow your guests with picture-like views through the oversized and clearstory windows in dining room and west ensuite bedroom. Primary bedroom is complimented with French doors to the exterior, cedar lined closets and ensuite bath with dual vanity, steam shower, jetted tub and bidet.
SOLVANG, CA
trazeetravel.com

“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown

Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Barbara Levenson of Santa Barbara, 1942-2022

Barbara Levenson, 80, of Santa Barbara, sadly left us on December 29, 2022. Barbara was born on January 31, 1942, to Ruth and Harry Eisenberg in Los Angeles. She was raised in West Los Angeles and built a community of friends she cherished from her days at Fairfax and Beverly Hills high schools.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Major Storm to Impact Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – A significant storm is expected in Santa Barbara County Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected across the County. The National Weather Service has issued...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Solvang to Rule Thursday Whether Tree Burn Will Occur

Noting recent rainy weather, city of Solvang officials say they will decide on Thursday whether the annual Christmas Tree Burn will occur as planned Friday night. The tree burn — the official end of the 6-week Julefest celebration — has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Santa Ines.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Caltrans Closes Highway 154 Due to Rockslides

Road closures, downed trees and flooding was reported Thursday morning after overnight rainfall. Caltrans closed Highway 154 Thursday morning between State Route 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley and State Route 192 in Santa Barbara due to rockslides blocking lanes. There was no estimated time for reopening. Several local roads...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

