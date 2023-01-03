Read full article on original website
Kari Mendenhall-Huddleston
2d ago
how does the planning commission change that property from commercial to residential? can't even get a permit to build a shed behind a house. ridiculous.
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace to open in Simi Valley
Westlake Ace Hardware has signed a lease agreement to open a new store in Simi Valley, a northern suburb of Los Angeles. The company said it plans to open the store in Simi Valley at the former site of Cost-Plus World Market. Renovations to the space will begin summer 2023,...
Noozhawk
5926 Hickory St 3, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013
Lowest priced 2-bedroom condominium in the area! Casitas Village townhouse. First floor living room, dining room and kitchen. Second floor has two bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, and full bath. Attached 1 car garage with 2 storage cabinets and 1 uncovered parking space. Just steps to the pool and playground. Located at the back of the complex. Close to beaches. Probate Sale. Shown by appointment only to buyers with either proof of funds for cash purchase or pre-approval letter from a local lender. Do not disturb occupant. Monthly HOA fee $370. Offers reviewed January 10, 2023.
Noozhawk
636 Hindfell Way, SOLVANG, CA 93463
Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath home with views of the Alisal hills and coastal mountain range. Privately situated on an elevated lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. Enter through the charming Dutch door to this beautiful home with formal and casual entertaining areas. Cozy living room has beamed ceiling, wood burning fireplace and is flanked with floor to ceiling windows on two sides. The well-appointed kitchen has walls of custom cabinetry, pantry, custom center island and French doors to the rear deck. Wow your guests with picture-like views through the oversized and clearstory windows in dining room and west ensuite bedroom. Primary bedroom is complimented with French doors to the exterior, cedar lined closets and ensuite bath with dual vanity, steam shower, jetted tub and bidet.
Local hotel in Santa Ynez Valley sees decline in business during storm
Santa Ynez Valley: Hotel experiencing cancellations during storm The post Local hotel in Santa Ynez Valley sees decline in business during storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Das Williams Says City Planners ‘Came With Nothing’ to La Cumbre Plaza Meeting
Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams talks about the La Cumbre Plaza meeting where county and city elected officials denied $1.1 million in funding for a specific plan to build 2,000 new housing units. In the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina, Williams defended his...
Santa Maria Fire Department sends additional crew to aid Santa Barbara storm response
The Santa Maria Fire Department is sending seven members to the south county Regional Task Force 12 to assist Santa Barbara county's storm response. The post Santa Maria Fire Department sends additional crew to aid Santa Barbara storm response appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Elks Recreation tries to clear the air after controversy over longtime tenants not having leases renewed on rodeo grounds
Members from the Elks Recreation Board of Directors, along with those from the Allan Hancock College Rodeo Club, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the future plans of the Elks Events Center grounds near Highway 101 in Santa Maria. The meeting arose after changes to the leasing contracts at...
trazeetravel.com
“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown
Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
Evacuations ordered for southern Santa Barbara Co. burn scar areas
Evacuations in parts of Santa Barbara County are expected due to the atmospheric river storm hitting the Central Coast.
Santa Barbara County releases map of evacuation orders for strong incoming storm
Evacuations have been ordered for the incoming storm at a news conference held by Santa Barbara County officials Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County releases map of evacuation orders for strong incoming storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Barbara Levenson of Santa Barbara, 1942-2022
Barbara Levenson, 80, of Santa Barbara, sadly left us on December 29, 2022. Barbara was born on January 31, 1942, to Ruth and Harry Eisenberg in Los Angeles. She was raised in West Los Angeles and built a community of friends she cherished from her days at Fairfax and Beverly Hills high schools.
Wet weather boosts sales at local pizza restaurant in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- All this wet weather doesn’t seem to be stopping customers from coming to Me-n-Ed's Pizzeria in Santa Maria. The post Wet weather boosts sales at local pizza restaurant in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Santa Barbara County as severe storm moves in
Authorities expect the Thomas, Alisal and Cave fire burn areas to be significantly impacted by the storms.
Santa Barbara Independent
Major Storm to Impact Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – A significant storm is expected in Santa Barbara County Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected across the County. The National Weather Service has issued...
Storm preparations underway in Santa Maria
Full preparations for this week’s expected rain are underway in Santa Maria. A storm is expected to bring rain and strong winds to the area Wednesday.
Locals react to high surf and rain on the Central Coast
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for beaches in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties in effect now through 6:00a.m. Thursday. The post Locals react to high surf and rain on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Solvang to Rule Thursday Whether Tree Burn Will Occur
Noting recent rainy weather, city of Solvang officials say they will decide on Thursday whether the annual Christmas Tree Burn will occur as planned Friday night. The tree burn — the official end of the 6-week Julefest celebration — has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Santa Ines.
Noozhawk
Noozhawk Editors’ Picks for 10 Dramatic and Important News Stories of 2022
News stories about fatal vehicle crashes, wildfires, explosions, local businesses and a zebra were among the most-read stories for 2022, but Noozhawk’s coverage ranged far beyond that. Noozhawk publishes a list of the most-read stories every year, and this is a list of editors’ picks for stories that may...
kclu.org
It's been raining a lot, but it's only a fraction of what's needed to break drought in Tri-Counties
It feels like it's been raining on and off for weeks in the Tri-Counties. And, one of the biggest storms in months is hitting us this week. Some experts say that unfortunately, it's little more than a drop in the bucket in easing the region's water crisis. "We've been in...
Noozhawk
Caltrans Closes Highway 154 Due to Rockslides
Road closures, downed trees and flooding was reported Thursday morning after overnight rainfall. Caltrans closed Highway 154 Thursday morning between State Route 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley and State Route 192 in Santa Barbara due to rockslides blocking lanes. There was no estimated time for reopening. Several local roads...
