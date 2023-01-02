ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Sabean rejoins Yankees after 30 years with Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Sabean is returning to the Yankees, three decades after leaving for San Francisco and watching from afar as his former prospects led New York to four World Series titles in a five-year span. “Somewhat of a strange twist of fate after 30 years to rejoin the organization that I started in,” Sabean said Tuesday after the Yankees hired him as executive adviser to GM Brian Cashman. Now 66, Sabean helped lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, ’12 and ’14. He was San Francisco’s general manager from 1996 until 2014, then was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations from 2015-18. Shifted to an executive vice president role when Farhan Zaidi was hired as president of baseball operations after the 2018 season, Sabean worked under a contract that expired Oct. 31.
Talking Mariners Podcast: Making sense of offseason, 2023 outlook

New Year, new podcast, and for this edition of Talking Mariners, Gary Hill joins me from his frozen abode in need of a hot stove perhaps more than anyone listening. You know Gary from Mariners Radio Network broadcasts as well as host of the official Seattle Mariners Podcast, and he is always up for baseball talk – even when he is dealing with a broken furnace. Unfortunately there has not been much fuel for the fire when it comes to Mariners moves, but there was plenty to talk about nevertheless.
Minaya named adviser to Yankees GM; joins Sabean, Hendry

NEW YORK — The Yankees are bulking up on front office talent, hiring Omar Minaya as a senior adviser to baseball operations. A former general manager of the Montreal Expos and New York Mets, the 64-year-old Minaya joins a group of experienced leaders built around Brian Cashman, who has been Yankees GM since 1998 and is the longest-serving baseball operations head in the major leagues. Former San Francisco GM Brian Sabean was hired as executive adviser and former Chicago Cubs GM Jim Hendry has been a special assignment scout since 2012.
2023 Dodgers Spring Training Tickets On Sale For Single Games

Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training tickets for single games on their 2023 schedule went on sale to the general public Wednesday morning. There previously was an allotment of tickets released to Camelback Ranch followers on social media. Tickets are priced on a tiered model and range from options to purchase...
