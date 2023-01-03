Read full article on original website
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years
Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return
Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to the Lakers
“LeBron (James) was great, obviously, the whole game. We were better in the second half, but yeah, for sure, the second quarter. We tried to double team (LeBron) as much as we could, but 19 fastbreak points, it’s going to be hard (to win). That’s their strength, and he was right in the middle of that.”
Yardbarker
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
RB Durell Robinson shuns Power 5 options and commits to Charlotte
ORLANDO -- One-time Boston College commit Durell Robinson long thought he was not just a Power 5 running back, but one who could play at an elite level. Playing Group of Five football never entered his mind. That is, until former Baltimore St. Frances coach and Michigan assistant Biff Poggi was named the 49ers' coach.
Yardbarker
Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return
Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
Heat And Lakers Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.
Yardbarker
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker
Onyeka Okongwu Has A Strong Opinion About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have little to play for this season. However, they’re must-watch television just because LeBron James is on the floor. James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, putting on a show night in and night out despite his team’s never-ending shortcomings.
Yardbarker
An Attractive Blonde Woman Shoots Her Shot With Steven Adams During A Live Game: "She Wanted A Piece Of The Aquaman!"
Steven Adams became a fan-favorite in Memphis after just one season with the Grizzlies. He really is the epitome of grit and grind, which was the motto of the team for so long when they had the likes of Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph. Adams is having one of the...
