Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return

Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to the Lakers

“LeBron (James) was great, obviously, the whole game. We were better in the second half, but yeah, for sure, the second quarter. We tried to double team (LeBron) as much as we could, but 19 fastbreak points, it’s going to be hard (to win). That’s their strength, and he was right in the middle of that.”
Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return

Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Onyeka Okongwu Has A Strong Opinion About LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have little to play for this season. However, they’re must-watch television just because LeBron James is on the floor. James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, putting on a show night in and night out despite his team’s never-ending shortcomings.
