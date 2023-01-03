ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Yardbarker

Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return

Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
InsideTheHeat

Skip Bayless Has Rare Praise Toward LeBron James

FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless has been known for his constant critique of former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James. Other than Tom Brady, there is no other athlete Bayless has more prominence for name-dropping than James. So it came as a shock to see Bayless commend James’ recent performances during...
