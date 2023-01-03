Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Status For Heat-Lakers Game
LeBron James has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
NBA insider suggests Memphis Grizzlies could target ‘star player’ at trade deadline: Four ideal options
While the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the elites of the Western Conference, one NBA insider believes they have the chips to make a trade for a “star player” that could make them serious NBA title contenders in the spring. The Grizzlies are off to another strong start...
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
NBA Executive Says Boston Celtics Could Target Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson could be a trade target for the Boston Celtics.
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Yardbarker
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
NBA Says Missed Call Enabled Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game
The Cavaliers star set a franchise record against Chicago on Monday night.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 348 Players Never Won Against The Diesel
Shaquille O'Neal has an undefeated record against 348 different NBA players throughout his career including Michael Redd and Jerome Williams.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Yardbarker
Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return
Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
Magic Starting 5: Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Scores 71; Orlando Getting Healthier?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson
The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet.
Skip Bayless Has Rare Praise Toward LeBron James
FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless has been known for his constant critique of former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James. Other than Tom Brady, there is no other athlete Bayless has more prominence for name-dropping than James. So it came as a shock to see Bayless commend James’ recent performances during...
Comments / 0