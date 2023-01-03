Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Popular Vikings Twitter Account Suggests Kevin O’Connell Should Resign
The honeymoon is over — at least for some. The Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as head coach after his Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. O’Connell, his boss, and the Vikings ownership group promised a culture of collaboration, change, and progressivism. And that’s what they delivered.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Start Time Announced
The NFL has released the Week 18 schedule after start times were originally TBD.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
What Was Kevin O’Connell Doing Early against Packers?
The Minnesota Vikings should have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. For the vast majority of the season, that has been the case. Largely it’s been why they’ve been able to overcome a terrible defense. When the Green Bay Packers were backed up against their end zone early on Sunday, Minnesota’s coach let them off easy.
Yardbarker
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived
A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Yardbarker
Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his team's Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency.
Yardbarker
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Levis Triggers Chaotic First Round
We can officially say there will be an NFL Draft this year as we are now in 2023. For the Arizona Cardinals, they will be drafting much earlier than they would liked or have imagined before the season. Now, they have to embrace their situation because the opportunity is one...
WSAW
Packers and Lions to play on Sunday night
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers will play their final game of the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced on Monday. If the Packers beat the Detroit Lions, they will clinch their fourth straight playoff berth. If the Lions win and the Seattle Seahawks lose in the game before them, the Lions would clinch a playoff berth.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Laments Passing Up A Key Free Agent
At this point, the market for starting pitchers is pretty picked over. The St. Louis Cardinals passed on a chance to sign Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, and Carlos Rodon, and now face serious question marks in their starting rotation. There are a few starters on the market that could potentially...
Comments / 0