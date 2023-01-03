Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo BANNED from Al-Nassr clash tomorrow as FA ban for smashing Everton fan’s phone comes back to haunt him
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been BANNED from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow by the English Football Association. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United...
Yardbarker
(Video) Jurgen Klopp outraged as Liverpool lose to Brentford with “stretching the rules” claim
Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy after his Liverpool side lost away to Brentford with a “stretching the rules” claim after a late goal was given. Liverpool were defeated by Brentford in a game dominated by refereeing decisions and set pieces. In fairness to the officials, the correct decisions were made throughout the game, but Klopp certainly wasn’t happy with Brentford’s third and final goal.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Starts A Possible Liverpool Comeback - Brentford v Liverpool
Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a header to bring Liverpool back into the game against Brentford after shocking first half.
Report: Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury - Further Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
The Dutchman was substituted at halftime in Monday's 3-1 defeat in the Premier League against Brentford.
Eddie Howe believes Newcastle will learn a lot from Arsenal ‘examination’
Eddie Howe regards Newcastle’s trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night as a litmus test of their true potential this season. “I think we’ll learn a lot,” he said. “I think it’ll be a fascinating, high-level game that’s going to be really good examination of how far we’ve come.”
Jordan Willis and six other Sunderland careers ruined by injury
Sadly, Sunderland have seen their fair share of cruel injuries. Here are seven of them.
BBC
Man Utd v Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats
Manchester United have won seven of their 10 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L2), with both defeats against them coming at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in March 2017.
BBC
Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi scores only goal as Forest move out of relegation zone
Southampton manager Nathan Jones said the "blame lies solely with me" as bottom-of-the-table Saints lost to Nottingham Forest for their sixth successive Premier League defeat. Forest recorded their first away league win of the season and moved out of the relegation zone, with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the only goal at St Mary's.
Sunderland casting net 'a lot further than just the Premier League' in striker hunt - Tony Mowbray
It sounds like Sunderland are looking abroad for at least one new striker.
BBC
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Thomas Frank praises 'incredible' Bees
Brentford manager Thomas Frank praised his "incredible" players after their impressive victory over Liverpool. The Bees won 3-1 at the Community Stadium to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches. Frank and his players celebrated with their supporters at full-time, the victory moving Brentford up to seventh place...
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Mudryk, Fernandez, Depay, Wan-Bissaka, Schade, Meslier, Marquinhos
Chelsea are set to make a last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's January bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun) Chelsea are reluctant to meet the 120m euro (£105.8m) release clause in 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Embarrassing Defeat to Brighton
Buckle up, folks. Today’s edition of 5 Telling Stats does not make for pleasant reading. Coming out of the World Cup break, Everton were hoping to turn their fortunes around after suffering a dreadful drop in form directly before the Premier League was adjourned. However, the Toffees have picked up just 1 point in the first 3 games back, and it came from the most difficult fixture among them funnily enough. However, that means Everton have picked up just 5 points from the last 11 games, and what was once a seemingly rock solid defense has been conceding for fun. This is the definition of relegation form.
SB Nation
Virgil van Dijk set to see specialist over hamstring injury as Liverpool concerns grow
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will see a specialist about his hamstring injury as his club wait to discover if they will be without the Dutchman for a considerable period of time.The Reds’ defender was one of three substitutions made at half-time by Jurgen Klopp against Brentford, with the Reds trailing by two goals at the time in an eventual 3-1 defeat.But Van Dijk’s departure, at least, proved to be the result of a fitness worry which Jurgen Klopp described as a precautionary move as the No.4 was willing to play on.However, there are fears his injury is worse than...
Erik Ten Hag's Win Rate After 25 Games Superior To Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's
The Dutchman's win rate after his first 25 matches in all competitions is an impressive 72%.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Jurgen Klopp’s response to worrying Darwin Nunez form for Liverpool
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has struggled since joining the club from Benfica in the summer transfer window, but Fabrizio Romano believes Jurgen Klopp is still backing the misfiring forward. Nunez looked a hugely exciting talent at Benfica and has shown some moments of quality in a Liverpool shirt, but he’s...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to begin 2023 in the best possible manner, as we prepare to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday. United have recorded victories over Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolves following the completion of the mid-season break. Bournemouth will make only their ninth ever...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far," Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
SB Nation
