(Video) Jurgen Klopp outraged as Liverpool lose to Brentford with “stretching the rules” claim

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy after his Liverpool side lost away to Brentford with a “stretching the rules” claim after a late goal was given. Liverpool were defeated by Brentford in a game dominated by refereeing decisions and set pieces. In fairness to the officials, the correct decisions were made throughout the game, but Klopp certainly wasn’t happy with Brentford’s third and final goal.
BBC

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United have won seven of their 10 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L2), with both defeats against them coming at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in March 2017.
BBC

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Thomas Frank praises 'incredible' Bees

Brentford manager Thomas Frank praised his "incredible" players after their impressive victory over Liverpool. The Bees won 3-1 at the Community Stadium to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches. Frank and his players celebrated with their supporters at full-time, the victory moving Brentford up to seventh place...
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Embarrassing Defeat to Brighton

Buckle up, folks. Today’s edition of 5 Telling Stats does not make for pleasant reading. Coming out of the World Cup break, Everton were hoping to turn their fortunes around after suffering a dreadful drop in form directly before the Premier League was adjourned. However, the Toffees have picked up just 1 point in the first 3 games back, and it came from the most difficult fixture among them funnily enough. However, that means Everton have picked up just 5 points from the last 11 games, and what was once a seemingly rock solid defense has been conceding for fun. This is the definition of relegation form.
SB Nation

Tuesday January 3rd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
The Independent

Virgil van Dijk set to see specialist over hamstring injury as Liverpool concerns grow

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will see a specialist about his hamstring injury as his club wait to discover if they will be without the Dutchman for a considerable period of time.The Reds’ defender was one of three substitutions made at half-time by Jurgen Klopp against Brentford, with the Reds trailing by two goals at the time in an eventual 3-1 defeat.But Van Dijk’s departure, at least, proved to be the result of a fitness worry which Jurgen Klopp described as a precautionary move as the No.4 was willing to play on.However, there are fears his injury is worse than...
SB Nation

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will be bidding to begin 2023 in the best possible manner, as we prepare to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday. United have recorded victories over Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolves following the completion of the mid-season break. Bournemouth will make only their ninth ever...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far," Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
SB Nation

January 6th - 8th Weekend Open Thread

