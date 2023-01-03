Takeaways: Luka Doncic leads furious rally as Rockets lose 18-point lead to Dallas

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star guard and MVP front-runner Luka Doncic had a game-high 39 points and 12 rebounds while directing a furious comeback from an 18-point deficit in the second half, leading Dallas to a 111-106 road win (box score) over the Rockets on Monday night at Toyota Center.

Kevin Porter Jr. led Houston with 25 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds on 11-of-20 shooting (55%), while backcourt mate Jalen Green added 20 points and 5 rebounds but on only 5-of-17 shooting (29.4%).

Eric Gordon scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting for the Rockets, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers, while Alperen Sengun added 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists on 5-of-7 shooting (71.4%).

Former Rockets big man Christian Wood, traded to Dallas in June, gained some revenge versus his old team with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and a season-high 5 blocks for the Mavericks in 29 minutes, shooting 8-of-14 from the field (57.1%) and 3-of-7 on 3-pointers (42.9%).

Dallas (22-16) has won seven straight games, while the Rockets (10-27) have dropped nine of their last 10, overall. Doncic scored 29 of his 39 points in the second half and went to the free-throw line 22 times, which Rockets head coach Stephen Silas did not appreciate.

“The issue was the fouls and the … I don’t have enough money to get fined, so I’ll just stop there,” Silas said after the game.

Scroll on for highlights, analysis, and postgame interview reaction from Toyota Center. Houston returns to action on Wednesday night in New Orleans, with the tip at 7 p.m. Central.

