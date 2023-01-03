Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Murray's early exploits lead Nuggets to rout of Clippers
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to...
Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
Stevens scores 16, Colorado St. beats Fresno St. 79-57
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 16 points as Colorado State beat Fresno State 79-57 on Saturday night. Stevens added six assists for the Rams (9-8, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Patrick Cartier scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. John Tonje was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Justin Simmons forced two fumbles and the Denver Broncos dodged a franchise-worst 13th loss with a 31-28 victory over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers (10-7) knew before kickoff they were locked into the fifth AFC playoff...
Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.
Chargers receiver Mike Williams carted off with back injury
DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field with what the team called a back injury late in the first half Sunday against Denver. Williams spent several moments in the blue medical tent before the cart took him to the locker room. Williams had four catches for 32 yards.
Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35
Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday. “We have cooperated and will continue to...
Massner's 29 lead Western Illinois past Denver 91-74
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner's 29 points helped Western Illinois defeat Denver 91-74 on Saturday. Massner had five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Leathernecks (9-7). Alec Rosner added 28 points while shooting 8 for 13 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and had three steals. Vuk Stevanic recorded 13 points and was 6 of 12 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
Denver Thomas Jefferson flies high over Denver Far Northeast 51-24
Denver Thomas Jefferson's river of points eventually washed away Denver Far Northeast in a 51-24 cavalcade in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 5.
Tough tussle: Englewood St. Mary’s breaks free from Denver Manual 35-26
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Englewood St. Mary's defeated Denver Manual 35-26 on January 5 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Arvada West rolls like thunder over Brighton 65-32
Arvada West's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brighton 65-32 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41
Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Complete command: Denver D’Evelyn dominates Arvada Pomona in convincing showing 72-21
Denver D'Evelyn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-21 win over Arvada Pomona on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Englewood Kent Denver knocks off Westminster The Academy 42-35
Englewood Kent Denver didn't flinch, finally repelling Westminster The Academy 42-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Windsor Charter overpowers Denver Bishop Machebeuf in thorough fashion 47-21
Windsor Charter delivered all the smoke to disorient Denver Bishop Machebeuf and flew away with a 47-21 win in Colorado girls basketball action on January 7.
Louisville Monarch denies Arvada Ralston Valley’s challenge 48-35
Louisville Monarch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 48-35 win over Arvada Ralston Valley in Colorado girls basketball on January 6.
Longmont Mead dispatches Longmont 57-39
Longmont Mead turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-39 win over Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Parker Lutheran earns narrow win over Greeley University 46-37
It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parker Lutheran had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Greeley University 46-37 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. Greeley University authored a promising start, taking a 12-9 advantage over Parker Lutheran at the end of...
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
