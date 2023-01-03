ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens scores 16, Colorado St. beats Fresno St. 79-57

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 16 points as Colorado State beat Fresno State 79-57 on Saturday night. Stevens added six assists for the Rams (9-8, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Patrick Cartier scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. John Tonje was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.
Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35

Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Massner's 29 lead Western Illinois past Denver 91-74

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner's 29 points helped Western Illinois defeat Denver 91-74 on Saturday. Massner had five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Leathernecks (9-7). Alec Rosner added 28 points while shooting 8 for 13 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and had three steals. Vuk Stevanic recorded 13 points and was 6 of 12 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
Denver Thomas Jefferson flies high over Denver Far Northeast 51-24

Denver Thomas Jefferson's river of points eventually washed away Denver Far Northeast in a 51-24 cavalcade in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 5.
Arvada West rolls like thunder over Brighton 65-32

Arvada West's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brighton 65-32 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41

Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Complete command: Denver D’Evelyn dominates Arvada Pomona in convincing showing 72-21

Denver D'Evelyn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-21 win over Arvada Pomona on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Englewood Kent Denver knocks off Westminster The Academy 42-35

Englewood Kent Denver didn't flinch, finally repelling Westminster The Academy 42-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Windsor Charter overpowers Denver Bishop Machebeuf in thorough fashion 47-21

Windsor Charter delivered all the smoke to disorient Denver Bishop Machebeuf and flew away with a 47-21 win in Colorado girls basketball action on January 7.
Louisville Monarch denies Arvada Ralston Valley’s challenge 48-35

Louisville Monarch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 48-35 win over Arvada Ralston Valley in Colorado girls basketball on January 6.
Longmont Mead dispatches Longmont 57-39

Longmont Mead turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-39 win over Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
