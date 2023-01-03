Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
12 Republican candidates — but not former Gov. Bevin — seek to oust Democratic Gov. Beshear
The field of candidates is set for this year’s race for governor of Kentucky – and former Gov. Matt Bevin is not in it. The field includes twelve Republicans and three Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking his second consecutive four-year term. Friday was the filing...
Biden visit put Covington in the national spotlight; first president to speak in Covington in 84 years
President Joe Biden stood on Covington soil – the first sitting president to do so in 84 years — Wedbay to preach the value of bipartisanship and strong leadership and carry out a promise no other president has been able to fulfill: federal funding for the construction of the long-awaited Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.
President Joe Biden to visit Covington to talk infrastructure, jobs in wake of Brent Spence funding
President Joe Biden is to visit Covington Wednesday to tout how his economic plan is rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, using the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project as a major example. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell of Louisville and Democratic U.S. Sen....
Al Cross: Contrast was stark in U.S. Capitol Tuesday; McConnell enjoys milestone, chaos reigns in House
The contrast was stark in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. The east side was chaos, as the new, thin Republican majority in the House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker, the prerequisite for doing any other business. The west side was calm and comity, as Democrats kept nominal control...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Bill Straub: From calamity to farce, House speaker election highlights a GOP circus lead by the clowns
McCarthy, meanwhile, remains doggedly determined to capture the prize that he has somehow determined he is entitled to. Vote after vote he is told to take a hike. And vote after vote, like Sheldon Whiteside, he keeps sticking around. In the words of Jagger and Richards, you can’t always get...
Louisville’s Rep. Nima Kulkarni plans to file constitutional amendment to legalize personal cannabis
State Rep. Nima Kulkarni of Louisville plans today to file a constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law. Kulkarni and several advocates for cannabis decriminalization will hold a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda...
Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus elects leadership team ahead of 2023 Legislative Session
The Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus held leadership elections this week, selecting Sen. Gerald Neal as Floor Leader, Sen. David Yates as Minority Whip, and re-electing Sen. Reggie Thomas as Caucus Chair, each for a two-year term. The pair of vacancies in leadership came as Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey successfully...
KY House GOP to pass income tax cut this week; critics call it permanent cut on ‘temporary surpluses’
Republican House Speaker David Osborne says his GOP supermajority in the House of Representatives plans to pass a bill this week that would continue to cut the state’s income tax, a big priority that GOP leadership telegraphed well ahead of this year’s legislative session. Osborne on the first...
