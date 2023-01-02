Need medical treatment this year and want to nail down your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor’s office? There’s a new tool for that, at least for insured patients. As of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health plans must provide online calculators for patients to get detailed estimates of what […] The post Want a clue on health care costs in advance? New tools take a crack at it. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

12 MINUTES AGO