Arsenal transfer news: Mykhailo Mudryk latest amid January window updates on player signings, loans and deals

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool didn't agree to pay £85m for 'fun' — Darwin Nunez needs to give Jurgen Klopp more
Remember when Nicolas Pepe scored twice in his first half-season in the Premier League after becoming Arsenal’s club record signing but no one really minded because he was very quick?. Or when Jadon Sancho’s silky first touches and shuffling feet made up for an almost complete lack of output...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is the FA Cup final 2022/23? Dates and fixture schedule for every round
The FA Cup gets going in earnest this week as the third round takes place, beginning with Manchester United vs Everton at Old Trafford on January 6. Liverpool will be defending the title they won in dramatic fashion against Chelsea in May 2022, beating the Blues on penalties at Wembley for the second time in under three months to add the trophy to their EFL Cup glory.
ng-sportingnews.com
How many times have Arsenal won Premier League? List of EPL titles in Gunners history
Arsenal sit atop the Premier League table as the calendar turns to 2023, and a Premier League crown appears on the horizon. There's plenty more work to be done before the title is secure, and Manchester City will be salivating with every slip the Gunners make. Yet as it stands, there appears to be a clear frontrunner for the eventual trophy winners.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ten biggest upsets in FA Cup history: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City all victims of 'Magic of the cup'
It's the most magical time of the year. You won't be able to move for mentions of the "Magic of the FA Cup" when the third round of football's oldest knockout competition gets underway this week. Round three is when teams from the Premier League and the Championship — English...
ng-sportingnews.com
Do FA Cup winners qualify for Europa League? FA Cup finalists and champions prizes explained
With the Premier League having returned from its World Cup break, attention turns to a packed January schedule, as the FA Cup third round kicks off on January 6. The tournament is the oldest knockout club competition in world football and offers teams from across the English league pyramid a route to Wembley Stadium.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr in Saudi Pro league
Following his high profile departure from Manchester United before the 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has now signed for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. Inking a contract that is set to run for two and a half years, Ronaldo will reportedly make up to €200m per year (£172m/$211m) with the Middle Eastern outfit, an amount that makes him the highest-paid football on the planet.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is it the third round of FA Cup? Draw, fixtures, results, which teams enter and prize money
After a qualifying round involving 640 teams and a first round involving 124, the third round of the 142nd edition of the FA Cup arrives across the first weekend of January 2023. Fifth-tier teams Boreham Wood - the conquerors of Bournemouth last season - Chesterfield and Wrexham are seeking upsets...
ng-sportingnews.com
Christian Pulisic injury update: Chelsea, USMNT winger suffers right leg issue vs Man City
Last summer, there were consistent rumors that Christian Pulisic would seek a new home after struggling through years of inconsistent playing time at Chelsea. The American ultimately remained at Stamford Bridge, and while life under new manager Graham Potter didn't exactly start any more promising, he eventually worked his way into a consistent role.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who will host 2030 FIFA World Cup? Bids from Africa, South America, and Europe in the running, including Ukraine
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has only just finished, but planning is already underway for not just the next tournament in 2026 but also the one after that in 2030, which will mark the centennial edition. Several nations have already expressed their interest in serving as 2030 host and the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is in Netflix tennis documentary series? The players set to star in episodes of Break Point
The new year is bringing with it a new Netflix tennis documentary series that's set to point a camera at some of the biggest names in the sport. The show, titled Break Point, is set to follow in the footsteps of Formula 1's Drive to Survive series by providing a deeper look into the lives of tennis players.
Comments / 0