Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
WQAD
A stem cell transplant treatment can stop MS in its tracks
LOS ANGELES — Multiple sclerosis impacts almost a million Americans. It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States. There are several medications to control the symptoms, but nothing to stop it from progressing; until now. Multiple sclerosis is slowly stealing Kathy...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Antiepileptic drugs tied to incident Parkinson disease
Antiepileptic drugs are associated with incident Parkinson disease, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in JAMA Neurology. Daniel Belete, M.B.Ch.B., from Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues have investigated the association between antiepileptic drugs and incident Parkinson disease using data from 1,433 individuals with a Parkinson disease diagnosis and 8,598 matched controls. Routinely collected prescription data derived from primary care were used to define exposure to antiepileptic drugs (carbamazepine, lamotrigine, levetiracetam, and sodium valproate).
FDA Approves Twice-Yearly Sunlenca for People With Drug-Resistant HIV
On December 22, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir) as a new option for treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV who are unable to maintain viral suppression on their current antiretroviral regimen. Sunlenca is also approved in the United Kingdom, Europe and Canada. The approval does not include first-time HIV treatment or pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), though Sunlenca is being studied for these indications.
Healthline
Stem Cell Treatment for Multiple Sclerosis: What You Should Know
Stem cell therapy is not cleared for treating multiple sclerosis (MS). But this experimental therapy through clinical trials may significantly reduce relapses and slow disease progression in some people with the condition. Stem cell therapy is still considered experimental, but it shows great promise in some people with multiple sclerosis...
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
Medical News Today
Late-stage melanoma: Experimental drug combo puts 50% of patients into remission
Researchers tested the efficacy of a drug combination for treating stage IV melanoma. They found that 71% of patients responded to the drug combination, and 50% had complete remission. The drug combination is now entering a larger trial with a more diverse cohort. in its early stages, stage IV melanoma...
Brukinsa Beats Imbruvica for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Next-Generation Targeted Therapy Zanubrutinib Found Superior to Ibrutinib for CLL and SLL. The targeted drug zanubrutinib [Brukinsa] showed superior efficacy with fewer side effects than ibrutinib [Imbruvica] in the first head-to-head comparison between the two drugs among people with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), according to data presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition. The findings were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
How Is Ovarian Cancer Treated?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovaries or fallopian tubes grow uncontrollably, forming a mass (tumor). Treatment options for ovarian cancer depend on the type and stage of the disease. It may include a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapies. The goals of ovarian cancer treatment are to remove the tumor(s), eliminate cancer cells in the body, and prevent a recurrence (return) of cancer. If you have ovarian cancer, you may be referred to a gynecologic oncologist—a doctor with specialized training to treat ovarian cancer. Research shows that people with ovarian cancer who receive care from...
Scientist
Mucus-Eating Gut Bacteria May Promote Fever After Cancer Treatment
One of the most common consequences of cytotoxic cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, is the loss of a type of white blood cell called neutrophils—a phenomenon known as neutropenia. In some severe cases of neutropenia, patients develop a fever. Research published November 16 in Science Translational Medicine links this fever to mucus-degrading bacteria in the gut, specifically the commensal Akkermansia muciniphila. The study authors show that these microbes thin the mucus layer in mice, potentially exposing hosts to further bacterial infections—a finding that hints at possible ways to stave off treatment-related fevers in humans.
MedicalXpress
Progression-free survival increased with zanubrutinib in leukemia
Progression-free survival is significantly longer with zanubrutinib than ibrutinib among patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), according to a study published online Dec. 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Jennifer R. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in...
aao.org
Week in review: Diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, ocular biomarkers for Alzheimer’s, preservative-free latanoprost
A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension may be interconnected. Using longitudinal data from 1.2 million patients enrolled in the Danish Registry of Diabetic Retinopathy and matched controls without diabetic retinopathy (DR), investigators evaluated the potential links between DR, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension (OHT). During the 5-year study period, patients with DR had a greater risk of developing glaucoma and/or OHT than the matched controls (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] 1.11). Conversely, among all patients with diabetes but not DR, those who had glaucoma and/or OHT at the index date were more likely to develop incident DR during the 5-year period (adjusted HR 1.12). The investigators were unable to provide a conclusive explanation for these findings, including possible shared pathophysiologic pathways. Acta Ophthalmologica.
MedicalXpress
New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...
targetedonc.com
Phase 2 Studies of Odronextamab Elicit High Overall Responses in DLBCL and FL
In the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma cohorts of the ELM-1 and ELM-2 trials, odronextamab led to high overall response rates. Findings from phase 2 trials (NCT02290951, NCT03888105) evaluating odronextamab (REGN1979) demonstrated high overall response rates (ORR) in 2 cohorts of patients, including those with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) and R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NASDAQ
Chemomab (CMMB) Mid-Stage Study for NASH Meets Primary Goal
Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. CMMB announced that its mid-stage study evaluating CM-101 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients was successful. CM-101 is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. The randomized, placebo-controlled phase IIa study enrolled 23 NASH patients with stages F1c, F2 and F3 disease, who were randomized...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Long-Acting Medication for People With Multidrug-Resistant HIV
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a new type of medication for the most common variant of HIV, HIV-1 (human immunodeficiency virus type 1). Lenacapavir is designed for heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV who are not able to adequately manage the virus with their...
contagionlive.com
Cyproheptadine Arm of COVID-19 Treatment Study Terminated
Due to negative results, the I-SPY COVID Trial is no longer evaluating cyproheptadine to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. Today, Quantum Leap Healthcare (QLHC) announced the termination of the cyproheptadine arm of their sponsored I-SPY COVID Trial. Cyproheptadine was being evaluated as a potential treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Comments / 0