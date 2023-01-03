Read full article on original website
Recruitment fair for nursing and patient care
REGION – A recruitment fair will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alpena, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, West Branch and Sault Ste. Marie. This event is hosted by MyMichigan Health for those interested in nursing or patient care technician positions at any of its facilities.
State Police looking for participants to enter poster contest for missing children
LANSING – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Missing Children’s Clearinghouse invites fifth grade students statewide to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and/or exploited children. There are...
Men’s basketball league tournament champs
Congrats to Team RE-Cor (McBain) for knocking off regular season champions Schmidt Happens by a score of 51-47 in the Tournament Finals on Sunday, December 18, 2022. A ton of fun and action happened this fall, with two sessions of Men’s Basketball leagues each Sunday Night at The Northern Center in Houghton Lake.
Time is running out to review DNR strategic plan for state’s parks and recreation
MICHIGAN – Managing the state’s parks and recreation system is a big job. As the Michigan Department of Natural Resources works to finalize the draft Parks and Recreation Division Strategic Plan for 2023-2027, we’re turning to the visitors and residents who know and love these destinations for feedback – but don’t wait too long; the draft plan review and comment opportunity closes Jan. 20.
