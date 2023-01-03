ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscoda Township, MI

Recruitment fair for nursing and patient care

REGION – A recruitment fair will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alpena, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, West Branch and Sault Ste. Marie. This event is hosted by MyMichigan Health for those interested in nursing or patient care technician positions at any of its facilities.
WEST BRANCH, MI
Men’s basketball league tournament champs

Congrats to Team RE-Cor (McBain) for knocking off regular season champions Schmidt Happens by a score of 51-47 in the Tournament Finals on Sunday, December 18, 2022. A ton of fun and action happened this fall, with two sessions of Men’s Basketball leagues each Sunday Night at The Northern Center in Houghton Lake.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Time is running out to review DNR strategic plan for state’s parks and recreation

MICHIGAN – Managing the state’s parks and recreation system is a big job. As the Michigan Department of Natural Resources works to finalize the draft Parks and Recreation Division Strategic Plan for 2023-2027, we’re turning to the visitors and residents who know and love these destinations for feedback – but don’t wait too long; the draft plan review and comment opportunity closes Jan. 20.
MICHIGAN STATE

