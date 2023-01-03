Read full article on original website
Phyllis Dale, 69, of Roscommon
Phyllis Ann Dale, 69, of Roscommon, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home in the presence and comfort of her family. Phyllis was born March 22, 1953, in Pontiac, MI. She was the first child of Otis and Esther (Glover) Lacey. Her family soon moved to St. Helen, MI, where she later attended, and graduated from, schools in St. Helen and Roscommon. She received her Practical Nursing Certificate in 1981, followed by an Associate Degree in Nursing from Kirtland Community College in 1984. She later attended Central Michigan University and received Bachelor of Science Degrees in Health Education in 1989 and Social Work in 1995. In her professional career, she worked for Grayling Mercy Hospital, North Central Community Mental Health, and the Public Health Department of Roscommon County; in addition, she was on the C.O.O.R. ISD Board as Treasurer from 1990 to 1996. For these and other accomplishments, Phyllis received the award for 2001 Outstanding Alumna of the Year from Kirtland Community College.
Junior Palmer, 98, of Grayling
Junior Edsel Palmer, 98, of Grayling, Mi passed away peacefully at his home on January 4, 2023. Junior was born to Sanford and Doris (Deckrow) Palmer on April 15, 1924 in Bay City, MI. Junior loved to travel, hunt, fish and go gold mining in Alaska (where he traveled 4 times by motorcycle). For many years, the last 2 weeks of August were spent fishing in Canada with his family. Junior had a great sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining his many grandchildren.
Mike Ingalls, 86, of Grayling
Albert “Mike” Raymond Ingalls, 86, of Grayling, MI passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 2, 2023. Mike was born to Clarence and Julia (Wright) Ingalls in Flint, Michigan on January 9, 1936. In Mike’s younger years, he belonged to the Boy Scouts and was assistant explore leader to Vernon Kietzman. Mike was married to Joyce Kietzman on September 24, 1955 as soon as he was released from basic training at Fort Hood, TX in the United States Army. He then went to Frankfurt, Germany to serve a tour of duty.
Screaming Eagle Tattoo are co-ed volleyball champs
Screaming Eagle Tattoo Sponsored Coed Volleyball team defended its regular season championship on Wednesday Evening, Dec 21 at The Northern Center in Houghton Lake. A new league will begin Jan. 11, and more information can be found at www.coachvick.net. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco,...
Jerry Smallwood, 64, of Grayling
Jerry Smallwood, 64, of Grayling, MI passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023. Jerry was born to Kermit and Dortha (Cable) Smallwood in Trenton, MI on September 29, 1958. Jerry was a master carpenter. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and could build just about anything. Jerry is survived by...
Kenny McKenzie, 64, of Atlanta
Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Herbert McKenzie, 64 of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on January 2, 2023, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. He was born in Alpena, Michigan on April 13, 1958, to the late, Herbert and Maureen (Clark) McKenzie. Kenny was raised in Atlanta and resided there all his life. He was a member of the Atlanta Eagles and the AuSable Tractor and Engine Club. His hobbies included blacksmithing and performing reenactments. He is and will be deeply missed.
William Wolfe, 74, of Grayling
William Edward Wolfe, 74, of Grayling, MI passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The full obituary will be posted soon. William’s family will remember him privately during this time. Condolences can be shared at www.sorensonlockwood.com. Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home.
Fred Bush Jr., 67, of Rose City
Fred Clifford Bush Jr., age 67, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Medilodge of Sterling in Sterling, MI. He was born on January 22, 1955, in Warren, MI. He lived in Rose City, MI since 2003, formerly of Grand Blanc and Warren. On February 1, 1978, he married...
Iosco County 4-H holds annual banquet
HALE – The Iosco County 4-H program recently held its annual 4-H Awards and Recognition program to mark the end of another successful 4-H year. This year marked the 74th anniversary of the Awards Banquet and 4-H members, families, volunteers, and supporters gathered at the Plainfield Township Hall to celebrate the occasion.
Recruitment fair for nursing and patient care
REGION – A recruitment fair will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alpena, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, West Branch and Sault Ste. Marie. This event is hosted by MyMichigan Health for those interested in nursing or patient care technician positions at any of its facilities.
Men’s basketball league tournament champs
Congrats to Team RE-Cor (McBain) for knocking off regular season champions Schmidt Happens by a score of 51-47 in the Tournament Finals on Sunday, December 18, 2022. A ton of fun and action happened this fall, with two sessions of Men’s Basketball leagues each Sunday Night at The Northern Center in Houghton Lake.
State agencies oppose Camp Grayling expansion
GRAYLING – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has come out in opposition to the proposed expansion of Camp Grayling. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service...
Hale’s NHS holiday baking
HALE – On the day before Thanksgiving, the National Honors Society got together to bake goods for the American Legion. These goods went towards people that didn’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving. The National Honors Society baked many different treats like different types of pie, cookies, muffins, and much more. This opportunity was given to the students by Carla Johnson. This opportunity gave way for students to give back to our community and help those in need.
