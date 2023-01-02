Read full article on original website
Sara Bareilles Is Engaged to Joe Tippett: See Her Ring
Sara Bareilles kicked off 2023 on a high note. The "Love Song" artist celebrated the New Year with an engagement, sharing on Instagram that her boyfriend of five years, Joe Tippett, popped the big...
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
The Promise Clive Davis Made and Broke to Whitney Houston
Clive Davis signed Whitney Houston and helped to craft her into the icon she became. He was instrumental in both her professional and personal life.
Effingham Radio
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
L.A. Weekly
Presale Codes for Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle and “Ego Death” Tour
It’s happening. Two of our greatest living comedians, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, are coming together for a comedy tour across the American South and Midwest, sure to be hot tickets that will leave audiences in tears. Presale codes for Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. Presales for the tour...
Did Clive Davis betray Whitney Houston with his new movie ?
Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With SomebodyPhoto byVariety screenshot. Does Clive Davis have the right to reveal Whitney Houston's secrets?. Clive Davis has a new movie in theaters "Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance with Somebody." The late great singer died on February 12 2012 and now a decade later her music producer continues to capitalize on her life and legacy. Black Enterprise is reporting that in addition to information regarding their partnership and her music Davis confirms in the film that a teenage Whitney had an affair with her longtime friend Robin Crawford but was this his story to tell?
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron caught getting cozy at New Year’s Eve party
It appears Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are getting to know each other much better. The “Hills” star and the “Bachelorette” alum were caught getting cozy while attending a New Year’s Eve party with his fellow Bachelor Nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The former “Bachelorette,” 37, and her fiancé, 34, posted several photos and videos along with their friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Saturday that showed Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, getting quite close. In one video, the model pulled the former MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. They then embraced each other. Tartick also shared a...
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
Mickey Guyton Salutes Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Several notable artists were honored at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on CBS on Wednesday (Dec. 28). One of those in the spotlight was Gladys Knight, who received several musical tributes including a performance from Mickey Guyton. The "Better Than You Left Me"...
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album With a Summer-Themed Trailer
Miley Cyrus fans have something special to look forward to this year: a new album! During "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which aired on NBC and Peacock on Dec. 31, Cyrus announced a new single titled "Flowers" set to release on Jan. 13. The "Wrecking Ball" singer also shared teasers of the upcoming track on Instagram captioned, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13." But that's not the only thing she revealed.
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson’s Impromptu Duet of ‘I Will Always Love You’ Has Us in Tears
Bear with us. We’re trying to name a more iconic duo than Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson and, well, we simply can’t. The beloved country singer joined the eponymous Kelly Clarkson Show host on a recent episode of her daytime chat show, where the two ladies got on the topic of Parton’s beloved song, “I Will Always Love You.” After chatting about the history of the song and how it ended up in the 1992 film The Bodyguard with an iconic rendition by the late Whitney Houston, Parton and Clarkson gave an impromptu performance of the chorus complete with harmonies....
Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”
Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new. Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Your Honor season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Bryan Cranston drama
Bryan Cranston returns with Your Honor season 2. Here is everything that you need to know about the crime drama, including when it premieres and who else stars.
Pink Martini’s Jimmie Herrod Returns to Compete on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
Former America’s Got Talent finalist Jimmie Herrod returned to the stage on Jan. 2 to compete again on the All-Stars edition of the NBC show with a soulful rendition of Joji’s 2022 single “Glimpse of Us.”. The new season features past contestants who will compete to become...
Music in 2023: Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Beyonce, Metallica among the many early highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If 2022 felt like a post-pandemic reset for music, as well as the rest of the world, 2023 is looking to be more of the same -- with an emphasis on that “more” part. There are already plenty of concerts and new album releases on...
Blake Shelton Reveals How He Got Jimmy Buffett to Write the ‘Barmageddon’ Theme Song
The long-awaited premiere of Blake Shelton’s reality competition series, Barmageddon hit the airwaves with a bang last month. Fans loved the show from the jump as the Your Body singer, longtime TV host Carson Daly, and Nikki Bella come together each Monday evening to play some unique versions of popular bar games for top prizes and of course, viral recognition.
WUSA
Tish Cyrus Rings in New Year With 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell Following Ex Billy Ray Cyrus' Engagement
New Year, new love! Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life and decided to share him with her Instagram followers. Tish and her boyfriend, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, attended her daughter, Miley Cyrus', New Year's Eve party together. The couple showed off some PDA on the red...
