Massachusetts State

Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey

Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
L.A. Weekly

Presale Codes for Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle and “Ego Death” Tour

It’s happening. Two of our greatest living comedians, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, are coming together for a comedy tour across the American South and Midwest, sure to be hot tickets that will leave audiences in tears. Presale codes for Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. Presales for the tour...
Cheryl E Preston

Did Clive Davis betray Whitney Houston with his new movie ?

Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With SomebodyPhoto byVariety screenshot. Does Clive Davis have the right to reveal Whitney Houston's secrets?. Clive Davis has a new movie in theaters "Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance with Somebody." The late great singer died on February 12 2012 and now a decade later her music producer continues to capitalize on her life and legacy. Black Enterprise is reporting that in addition to information regarding their partnership and her music Davis confirms in the film that a teenage Whitney had an affair with her longtime friend Robin Crawford but was this his story to tell?
CNN

Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Page Six

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron caught getting cozy at New Year’s Eve party

It appears Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are getting to know each other much better. The “Hills” star and the “Bachelorette” alum were caught getting cozy while attending a New Year’s Eve party with his fellow Bachelor Nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The former “Bachelorette,” 37, and her fiancé, 34, posted several photos and videos along with their friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Saturday that showed Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, getting quite close. In one video, the model pulled the former MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. They then embraced each other. Tartick also shared a...
POPSUGAR

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album With a Summer-Themed Trailer

Miley Cyrus fans have something special to look forward to this year: a new album! During "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which aired on NBC and Peacock on Dec. 31, Cyrus announced a new single titled "Flowers" set to release on Jan. 13. The "Wrecking Ball" singer also shared teasers of the upcoming track on Instagram captioned, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13." But that's not the only thing she revealed.
SheKnows

Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson’s Impromptu Duet of ‘I Will Always Love You’ Has Us in Tears

Bear with us. We’re trying to name a more iconic duo than Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson and, well, we simply can’t. The beloved country singer joined the eponymous Kelly Clarkson Show host on a recent episode of her daytime chat show, where the two ladies got on the topic of Parton’s beloved song, “I Will Always Love You.” After chatting about the history of the song and how it ended up in the 1992 film The Bodyguard with an iconic rendition by the late Whitney Houston, Parton and Clarkson gave an impromptu performance of the chorus complete with harmonies....
American Songwriter

Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”

Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new. Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.

