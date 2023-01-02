ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Savannah Morning News

Enter Heuchera Heaven with Dolce Appletini and Primo Wild Rose

Dolce Appletini and Primo Wild Rose were just two of the varieties that gave The Garden Guy’s container designs a touch of heuchera heaven.  Now, like you, I find myself longing for spring. In the South, we love planting heuchera in the fall or anytime from late September through early winter. This doesn’t...

