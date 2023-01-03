Migrants flow into the Keys; Law enforcement overwhelmed

The flow of Cuban migrants into the Florida Keys continued Monday, and it has overwhelmed local law enforcement agencies.

Two large groups of migrants landed in the Upper Keys on Monday, Jan. 2. A group of 30 Cubans was found at a gas station at Mile Marker 88 and another large group on Hawks Cay, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.

Ramsay and his staff are being told by federal authorities that, despite migrants making it to the Keys on Monday, agents won’t be able to make it to the Keys and process them until Tuesday. The flow of migrants during the weekend underscores the need for a better mass migration plan for South Florida and the Keys, the sheriff said.

“It’s a humanitarian crisis,” Ramsay said.

The Sheriff’s Office has been assisting federal law enforcement agents with a spike in Cuban refugee arrivals since Saturday and continuing into Monday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Roughly 300 migrants arrive in the Marquesas and the Dry Tortugas from Friday. Dec. 30, to Sunday, Jan. 1, and the mass migration continued on Monday. The groups included men, women and children. One female migrant was pregnant and started having contractions shortly after arriving. She was flown by air ambulance to Key West for medical treatment, said two campers who were there when the migrants arrived.

“Refugee arrivals require a lot of resources from the Sheriff’s Office as we help our federal law enforcement partners ensure the migrants are in good health and safe,” Ramsay said. “Residents may see an increased amount of law enforcement and emergency responders throughout the county as we continue to respond to these landings.”

More than 160 refugees have landed in the Middle and Upper Keys, in addition to the 300 on the Marquesas Keys and at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas.

The Sheriff’s Office has been told by the U.S. Border Patrol that some migrant landings may have to wait for federal resources to arrive, aggravating the mass migration crisis in the Keys. “This shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable,” said Sheriff Ramsay.

If residents see an arrival occurring, they should notify the Sheriff’s Office and provide a location, the sheriff said. The Sheriff’s Office is being flooded with calls with people reporting migrants, according to spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Federal authorities have been busy on New Year’s Day interdicting migrants, and the sheer number of migrants in one day has led to the National Park Service to close Fort Jefferson for several days to treat and process the migrants on the remote island.

Sarah Bonito was camping with a group of friends at Fort Jefferson when the mass migration occurred and wound up volunteering as a translator. She spoke with many migrants about the dire economic and politics conditions in Cuba and why they felt forced to take to the seas and escape.

“I don’t think they had any idea of what to expect when they arrived,” said Bonito, of Palm Beach Gardens. “Some said they heard the laws were changing on Jan. 1 and it would be harder to stay after that.”

Most came with the hope of be granted some kind of asylum, Bonito said. The migrants seemed confused that given the remoteness of the fort and that there were not more services or cell and telephone services so they could contact loved ones back home to tell them that they had arrived.

“It was a beautiful thing to see, but also very heart-wrenching,” Bonito said of watching them arrive.

Another camper, Robert Nowicki, has lived in Big Pine Key for the past six years and is familiar with the plight of the Cuban migrations, but the Fort Jefferson experience made it “more real and shocking,” he said.

“To actually see them arrive made it more meaningful and emotional,” Nowicki said. “It was [one of the] most incredible things I have seen in my life.”

Nowicki and Bonito could hear the migrants as they arrived because they would cheer and sing from the pure joy of making it across the roughly 90 miles of ocean in small homemade vessels known as chugs, Nowicki and Bonito said. The number of people per boat ranged from as low as a dozen to the last one being loaded with roughly 50 migrants.

“Homeland Security Task Force — Southeast (HSTF-SE) is aware of multiple migrant landings this weekend on Dry Tortugas National Park and the Marquesas,” Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District and director of Homeland Security Task Force — Southeast said in a statement Sunday.

“The U.S. Coast Guard and partner federal, state and local components in HSTF-SE are coordinating efforts to recover the individuals currently stranded on the remote, uninhabited islands. They will be removed, provided food, water and any basic first aid they may need before being transferred to federal law enforcement agents in the Keys. From there, they will be transported for processing by regional U.S. Border Patrol stations to determine their legal status to remain in the United States or be processed for removal and repatriation to their country of origin. Irregular, illegal maritime migration is always dangerous and very often deadly. Do not take to the seas.”

Those landings have impacted tourists visiting Fort Jefferson, which is part of the National Park Service. The National Park service issued an advisory on Sunday afternoon.

“On January 2 at 8 a.m., Dry Tortugas National Park will temporarily close to public access while law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate, provide care for and coordinate transport to Key West for approximately 300 migrants who arrived in the park over the past couple of days,” the news release stated. “The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants. Concession-operated ferry and sea plane services are temporarily suspended.

“Like elsewhere in the Florida Keys, the park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba and landing on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park. Park first responders provide food, water and basic medical attention until the Department of Homeland Security arrives and takes the lead.

“While the park is closed, vessels may seek safe harbor in the designated areas within the one nautical mile anchoring zone around Garden Key, including Bird Key Harbor. There will be no visitor services available while the closure is in effect, and emergency services will be extremely limited.” The closures will remain in place until further notice, according to the advisory.

Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,076 Cuban migrants compared to 6,182 in fiscal year 2022, 838 in 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019 and 259 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2018, according to the Coast Guard.

In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest migrant nationality after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boat lift in 1980, according to figures released to The Associated Press. Cubans were stopped 28,848 times, up 10% from September.

The mass migration is fueled by a complex mix of economic and political turmoil, exacerbated by a deepening energy crisis and devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in late September.

In November, State Department officials traveled to Cuba to discuss the expansion of consular and visa services with Cuban officials. Those services were previously closed following a series of health incidents in 2017.

The Biden administration also announced that visa processing would resume in January.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

