Book Review (and a Giveaway!): Restoring Their Family by Allie Pleiter

Kate Hoyle came to Camp True North Springs to help her grieving children heal. She definitely didn’t come here to fall in love. But camp chef Seb Costa, working through a recovery of his own, soon cooks his way into the affections of Kate’s family—especially that of her troubled son. Would risking her heart when it’s barely mended be foolish? Or will they find the happiness they all deserve?
readingismysuperpower.org

Guest Post (and a Giveaway!): Leslea Wahl & Into the Spotlight

Welcome to the Blog Tour for Into the Spotlight by Leslea Wahl, hosted by JustRead Publicity Tours! I’m delighted to have Leslea on the blog today sharing some behind-the-scenes facts about the book!. INTO THE SPOTLIGHT by Leslea Wahl. SERIES: Finding Faith #1. GENRE: Christian YA Adventure/Romance Fiction. PUBLISHER:...
