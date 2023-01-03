Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigating attempted murder-suicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
13abc.com
Man arrested and released in deadly crash nearly a year later, victim’s family seeks justice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Jamie Rodriguez, the woman killed by an alleged reckless driver in March of 2022 at Angola and Reynolds, is up in arms as the man accused of causing the accident was ordered to wear an ankle monitor rather than being jailed. Armon Richardson...
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
13abc.com
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Police and METRICH arrest individual bringing drugs into Richland County
MANSFIELD—On January 5, METRICH detectives conducted an investigation into illegal drugs entering into the Mansfield, Richland County community. Seized was 435 grams of methamphetamine, resulting in a vehicle stop in the 600 block of S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio by Mansfield Police Patrol and METRICH detectives. Elijah Myers was charged with Felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail.
‘We want to help you’: Video shows officers struggle with suspect in crisis
Police body camera video of Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting has been released. It shows what happened during the incident that took place at a Perkins Township apartment.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure
MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
13abc.com
Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home. Investigators say a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have been booked and charged in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Ten people are now facing charges in the case.
Man arrested after beating girlfriend in apartment elevator: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.
WTOL-TV
Several indicted, juveniles arrested on murder charges in Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman case
A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old are charged with murder, TPD said Friday. They join several individuals charged for alleged roles in the December double homicide.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
Police find cocaine, gun in Ohio man’s car during traffic stop in Michigan
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop after police found cocaine and a handgun inside his vehicle. A deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the 6400 block of S. Telegraph Road when he noticed a driver commit a traffic violation and pulled the vehicle over, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Fatal machete attack on Dollar Tree worker in western Ohio a random incident, authorities say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A prosecutor says a man accused of using a machete to kill woman working at a Dollar Tree store had no apparent relationship with the victim and that the attack was “random and unprovoked.”. WSYX Channel 6 reports Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Figlewicz...
Man indicted on multiple charges in Sandusky Co. crash that killed one in September
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was indicted on multiple charges for a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County in September that killed a 20-year-old Vermilion man and injured others. James Baker Jr. was indicted in Sandusky County on Dec. 16 on six charges, listed below:. aggravated vehicular homicide. aggravated...
13abc.com
Semi driver dies in Lucas County crash, troopers say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A truck driver died after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post. Kenneth Risner, 50, from Bryan, Ohio, was driving a semi-tractor pulling a Heil Trailer westbound on US24 when the crash occurred near mile post 54 in Providence Township, according to a news release.
13abc.com
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
13abc.com
Woman sentenced in 2021 murder of 18-year-old male
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman was sentenced in relation to the killing of an 18-year-old boy. According to court documents, Lindsey Hampton was sentenced to a total of 18 to 23 years in prison – which she will serve consecutively – in connection to the death of Onandaja Crenshaw.
cleveland19.com
Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker guilty of attempted rape, abduction
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty found Kirby guilty of abduction and two counts of attempted rape. Kirby was found not guilty of kidnapping. The former Cleveland Municipal Court...
TPD: Man shot in north Toledo early Thursday, says he was climbing through ex-girlfriend's window
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 3, 2023. Toledo police responded to a hospital early Thursday on a call of a person shot. Crews arrived at the facility at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to a report, the victim,...
