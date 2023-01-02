Read full article on original website
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Baby Switch for Sally and Teriah
'The Young and the Restless' may be heading for another baby switch storyline involving Sally Spectra, Tessa Porter, and Mariah Copeland.
Phoebe Bridgers Announces Her Father Has Died
Phoebe Bridgers shared the news of her father's death in a tribute she posted to Instagram on Tuesday. The celebrated singer-songwriter shared a throwback photo of herself, rocking short, pink hair, listening to music through headphones alongside her late father. "Rest in peace dad," Bridgers, 28, captioned the post. She...
Tish Cyrus Rings in New Year With 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell Following Ex Billy Ray Cyrus' Engagement
New Year, new love! Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life and decided to share him with her Instagram followers. Tish and her boyfriend, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, attended her daughter, Miley Cyrus', New Year's Eve party together. The couple showed off some PDA on the red...
Andy Cohen Reacts to Ryan Seacrest Claiming He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve
The drama between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest is raging on. The men continued their quasi-feud this week, when the Live With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that the Bravo star snubbed him during their competing New Year's Eve specials. Cohen co-hosted CNN's Dec. 31 show with Anderson Cooper, while Seacrest led ABC's broadcast.
Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis
Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics From Her Multiple Weddings to Ben Affleck in 2022 Recap Video
Jennifer Lopez gave her followers a look inside her year with Ben Affleck! Over the weekend, the 53-year-old "Jenny From the Block" singer shared a video montage of her 2022 and celebrated the year to come. "2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s...
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
James Corden Explains Why Leaving 'Late Late Show' Became 'A Very Easy Decision'
James Corden's decision to exit as host of The Late Late Show took many by surprise, but his rationale for his departure is surprisingly emotional. The British comic recently sat down for a chat with Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show, and she asked about his choice to leave as host -- a decision that seems to come amid a successful run with a number of successful spin-off projects.
'Tough as Nails' Host Phil Keoghan on Why He and His Wife Louise Work So Well Together (Exclusive)
As Phil Keoghan gears up for a new season of Tough as Nails, which returns Wednesday for season 4, he's taking a moment to give credit to his wife, Louise, who has served as his longtime producing partner, for being an integral part of his success. "As you know, nothing...
Allison Williams Gives Rare Quotes About Motherhood and How It's Changed Her Perspective of 'M3GAN' Role
Allison Williams is sharing rare insight into her life as a working mom. The 34-year-old M3GAN star and Girls alum tells Town & Countryshe's been able to find excitement in her shifting work-life balance upon welcoming her first child in late 2021. Though she's stayed quiet about her personal life...
Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Batgirl Costume and Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Canceled HBO Max Film
Leslie Grace is giving fans a taste of the Batgirl costume that could have been. The In the Heights actress shared a retrospective look back at her 2022 on Instagram that included several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Batgirl production. Grace was slated to star as the titular vigilante hero in...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!
Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am...
Julia Roberts Finds Out She's Related to Another A-Lister in 'Finding Your Roots' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
On Tuesday's season premiere of Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr., the host makes a surprising connection between two Hollywood A-listers. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, after walking Julia Roberts and Edward Norton through their respective family trees, he reveals that the two of them actually share a distant cousin!
Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Jokes Her Workout Program Is Not Working
Blake Lively is poking fun at her fitness routine. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious update on her workout journey. "been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress captioned the post. Next to the caption was a picture of Lively and her trainer posing at the start of her workout, beside a recent photo which shows the actress' growing baby bump.
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
'Outer Banks' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: See the First Photos
Outer Banks has set a premiere date for season 3, Netflix revealed on Tuesday. The series will return with 10 hour-long episodes Thursday, Feb. 23. According to Netflix's synopsis, season 3 finds "the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed 'Poguelandia,' the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world -- and the only way out is together."
James Corden Was Originally Going to Play Brendan Fraser's Role in 'The Whale'
James Corden came so close to playing Brendan Fraser's role in The Whale. The revelation came to light in a Deadline column penned by the outlet's awards columnist and chief film critic, Pete Hammond, who said the outgoing Late, Late Show host dropped "the fascinating little nugget" as they both waited to start a Q&A for the comedian's Amazon series, Mammals.
'Harlem' Season 2 Trailer Ramps Up the Mess With Love Triangles, Affairs and Drama Galore
The ladies of Harlem are back for a second round! Prime Video released the trailer for season 2 of its hit series following the chaotic lives of four friends trying to do their best -- even though they often find themselves in some mess. Created by writer and executive producer...
Al Roker Set to Return to 'Today' After Hospitalizations: 'The Sunshine Is Coming Back'
Al Roker is making his return to Today this week! The 68-year-old weatherman will be back on the NBC morning show in person on Friday, Jan. 6 after lengthy hospital stays kept him away in November and December. Roker's co-hosts joyfully shared the update on Tuesday's show. As Savannah Guthrie...
