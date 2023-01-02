Outer Banks has set a premiere date for season 3, Netflix revealed on Tuesday. The series will return with 10 hour-long episodes Thursday, Feb. 23. According to Netflix's synopsis, season 3 finds "the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed 'Poguelandia,' the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world -- and the only way out is together."

