ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
WHAS 11

Phoebe Bridgers Announces Her Father Has Died

Phoebe Bridgers shared the news of her father's death in a tribute she posted to Instagram on Tuesday. The celebrated singer-songwriter shared a throwback photo of herself, rocking short, pink hair, listening to music through headphones alongside her late father. "Rest in peace dad," Bridgers, 28, captioned the post. She...
WHAS 11

Andy Cohen Reacts to Ryan Seacrest Claiming He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve

The drama between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest is raging on. The men continued their quasi-feud this week, when the Live With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that the Bravo star snubbed him during their competing New Year's Eve specials. Cohen co-hosted CNN's Dec. 31 show with Anderson Cooper, while Seacrest led ABC's broadcast.
WHAS 11

Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis

Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
WHAS 11

James Corden Explains Why Leaving 'Late Late Show' Became 'A Very Easy Decision'

James Corden's decision to exit as host of The Late Late Show took many by surprise, but his rationale for his departure is surprisingly emotional. The British comic recently sat down for a chat with Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show, and she asked about his choice to leave as host -- a decision that seems to come amid a successful run with a number of successful spin-off projects.
WHAS 11

Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!

Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am...
WHAS 11

Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Jokes Her Workout Program Is Not Working

Blake Lively is poking fun at her fitness routine. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious update on her workout journey. "been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress captioned the post. Next to the caption was a picture of Lively and her trainer posing at the start of her workout, beside a recent photo which shows the actress' growing baby bump.
WHAS 11

'Outer Banks' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: See the First Photos

Outer Banks has set a premiere date for season 3, Netflix revealed on Tuesday. The series will return with 10 hour-long episodes Thursday, Feb. 23. According to Netflix's synopsis, season 3 finds "the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed 'Poguelandia,' the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world -- and the only way out is together."
WHAS 11

James Corden Was Originally Going to Play Brendan Fraser's Role in 'The Whale'

James Corden came so close to playing Brendan Fraser's role in The Whale. The revelation came to light in a Deadline column penned by the outlet's awards columnist and chief film critic, Pete Hammond, who said the outgoing Late, Late Show host dropped "the fascinating little nugget" as they both waited to start a Q&A for the comedian's Amazon series, Mammals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy