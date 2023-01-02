Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Automated McDonald’s Drive-Thru Operates in Controversial Test With No Visible Human EmployeesJoel EisenbergFort Worth, TX
Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenBurleson, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Despite echoes of past, Opal Lee shares hope for Fort Worth’s future
Opal Lee is not just the “Grandmother of Juneenth,” a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated civil rights activist for her March2DC campaign and her advocacy to make Juneteenth a national holiday — she’s also full of surprises. At 96, she walks slowly into the room for her interview,...
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
You Might Not Want to Steal Anything from This Fort Worth Hotel
Here’s a hotel you don’t want to mess with. Admittedly, I haven’t traveled much over the last three years (thanks to COVID, of course). But even before that, I had found myself staying at Airbnbs more so than hotels. So, maybe this is something that many hotels...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
fortworthreport.org
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
CW33 NewsFix
WATCH: The history behind a historic 1914 Fort Worth movie theater
FORT WORTH (KDAF) — We’re at the Isis Theater right here in Fort Worth, and this is the home for everything entertainment. But behind the beautiful exterior of this theater is a rich history filled with many highs and lows. It all dates back to the early 1910s....
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
fortworthreport.org
Texas Agriculture commissioner chooses Fort Worth Stockyards for swearing-in ceremony
In a tiny studio at the Fort Worth Stockyards, big names in the agriculture industry and cowboy world gathered to celebrate Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s swearing-in ceremony. Miller, a Republican who will be serving his third term in office, made it a point that he does not like...
Texas bulldog ‘Star’ wins AKC ‘Best in Show’
A North Texas bulldog was crowned the American Kennel Club's "national champion" recently.
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
fortworthreport.org
How a Fort Worth journalist met the humans behind Tarrant County’s natural gas drilling boom
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Last February, just a few weeks after we became colleagues, I looked at government reporter Rachel Behrndt and said: “Let’s just go over there and see what happens.”
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
dallasexpress.com
FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash
A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
History Uncovered: A Legacy Remains - John B. Denton
John B. Denton's grave site at the historic Denton County Courthouse/Museum in Denton, Texas.Photo byTrisha Faye. A Tennessee orphan with a short life left a huge mark on North Texas. Many years have passed since his death, 179 years to be precise, but his name is still spoken daily. Interestingly enough, he’s been buried three times.
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
advocatemag.com
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst): Meet our neighborhood’s killer docs
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
Comments / 0