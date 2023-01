One team captain says “its good to be able to wrestle and honor what he loved to watch and do.”. Carl Vanderwall was a wrestling coach in Petoskey who passed away in 2016 from brain cancer. His son is now one of the captains for Petoskey High School wrestling team. Jaden Vanderwall tells us the love for the sport started with his dad. He says he’s “always grown up wrestling with my dad wanted to try it. So I started wrestling when I was about 10 years old and just fell in love with the sport.”

