New York City, NY

Nets' Kyrie Irving says team is 'building continuity' after win over Spurs

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is known for many things, but his dunking ability is not one of them. Despite being one of the most skilled players in the league, Irving has not shown much in the way of scoring above the rim like he did in this game.

“Man, I’m like this close to getting tired of people downplaying my athleticism at times in that locker room,” Irving said about his spectacular one-handed putback dunk in the second quarter. “On a serious note, I’m glad I could have those type of plays at times to galvanize the group. I’m glad it went in. Good timing. I’ve been working on my body for the past year and a half, two years. Especially recovering from that traumatic ankle injury during the 2021 playoffs.”

In Monday’s 139-103 blowout of the San Antonio Spurs, Irving had 27 points and was on fire in the first quarter by netting 15 points. He started this game like his hair was on fire and it gave Brooklyn the jump it needed to keep their foot on the gas pedal and never look back. Irving used his one-of-a-kind handle to make some dazzling plays and create some easy shots for him to helped him being efficient during this game.

The Nets are now on a 12-game winning streak and will try to continue the winning on Wednesday at the Chicago Bulls.

