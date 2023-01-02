Can I still buy 100 shares of Ford Stock and get their Friends, Neighbors & Ford Partners discounted price for new vehicles?

Read full article on original website
tiremeetsroad.com
The truth about how Honda’s classic door chime translates to H in Morse code and if Honda engineers did that on purpose
A car journalist asked Honda PR about the door chime and I’ve got their definitive answer. From roughly 1985 to 2013, Honda vehicles (Civics, Accords, CR-Vs etc.) shared the same *beep beep beep beep* door chime. Yes, even Acuras including the NSX. Here’s a video chronicling the evolution of...
tiremeetsroad.com
What’s making laser sounds from under my car’s hood or what a delaminated harmonic balancer sounds like
Here’s how I found out a delaminated harmonic balancer was the cause of my woes. Do you drive an older car and suddenly hear what sounds like lasers firing from under your hood? It’s intermittent, might go away when your car warms up, and increases in intensity and frequency under load. If you peek under the hood, you might notice a chewed up belt, too.
