3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
dayton.com
Popular Cincinnati restaurant to close for more than a month for undisclosed movie shoot
A staple Cincinnati restaurant is temporarily closing for a high-profile movie shoot. Arnold’s Bar and Grill announced via social media Friday that it is shutting down from Jan. 16 to Feb. 21 for the shoot. The restaurant couldn’t specify what movie was shooting at the location, but the post...
‘Without him, it’s really hard;’ Family searching for Hamilton architect missing in Mexico
HAMILTON — A Hamilton architect has not been seen or heard from while on vacation in Mexico in nearly two weeks, his family tells our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>‘There’s not a reason for stuff like that;’ Postal worker robbed, Huber Heights Police investigating. José...
WLWT 5
Family, friends hold vigil for Hamilton man missing in Mexico; hope to bring loved one home
HAMILTON, Ohio — Dozens of people gathered at St. Julie Billiart church in Hamilton Friday night to pray for the safe return of a 36-year-old man who disappeared in Mexico nearly two weeks ago. Jose' Gutierrez hasn't been seen or heard from since Christmas Day. "Every night and every...
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
Robert De Niro movie shoot closes streets in downtown Cincinnati
Film crews blocked off parts of downtown Cincinnati for filming Thursday. WCPO's Brett Buganski was walking near Broadway and Fourth when he stumbled upon the movie shoot.
Fox 19
‘Its really hard:’ Family of Cincinnati architect missing in Mexico prays for his return
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Many in the Hamilton community banded together Friday night in a show of support for a Tri-State man who remains missing in Mexico. Dozens filled St. Julie Billiart Church for 36-year-old Jose Gutierrez. The prayer service united family, friends and coworkers with prayers that he will be back home with them soon.
Fox 19
Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
Fight breaks out at Hard Rock Casino, police respond
Cincinnati police responded to a fight near Hard Rock Casino Saturday night. There were no injures as a result.
WLWT 5
Police responding to a crash on East Clifton Avenue in Over-the Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on East Clifton Avenue in Over-the Rhine. injury status is unknown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Eden Park closes for movie shoot, Cincinnati Parks said
Other than the park closure at Twin Lakes, there were also road closures along Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue.
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
linknky.com
A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
Cherry Hill subdivision residents, Erlanger council tackle problem of semi-trucks in subdivision
Late last year Erlanger City Council decided to form a task force committee to tackle the problem of tractor trailer semi-trucks which are being directed to go through the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger to get to the Erlanger Commerce Center. The task force met in October to review the...
WLWT 5
Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in Saturday morning
Interim Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier was sworn in Saturday morning. Piepmeier is taking over the role previously held by Joe Deters, who was sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court Justice on Saturday. Piepmeier began working in the County Prosecutor's Office upon passing the Ohio bar exam in 1981...
WKRC
New movie set to film in Eden Park
Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
WKRC
First look at developer's plans to transform former Terrace Plaza
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - What is currently home to ripped out pipes, boarded windows and a fallen piece of plaster and wire mesh will soon be given a second lease on life – complete with a new branded identity for the Cincinnati icon. The former Terrace Plaza Hotel...
Joe Deters reflects on legacy, cases that still haunt him
For a generation of Hamilton County residents, prosecutor Joe Deters was the face of law and order. After 25 years, Deters stepped down from the job Friday.
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Bristol Road at Hogrefe Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Bristol Road at Hogrefe Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
