Fantasy RB Rankings Week 18: Who to start, sit at running back in standard, PPR fantasy football leagues

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 18 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
For those of you in seasonal leagues playing into Week 18 and looking to cash in DFS contests in the final week of the regular season, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is back with one more week of start 'em sit 'em advice. There are a few teams in...
Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status
The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
NFL playoff picture: What Bills vs. Bengals cancellation means for AFC seeding
The NFL on Thursday canceled the remainder of the Bengals-Bills Week 17 game. The "Monday Night Football" clash was stopped when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. The teams went into their respective locker rooms with about six minutes to play in the first quarter and did not return to the field.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills safety's journey from Pittsburgh to NFL has inspired many, including those from hometown
Damar Hamlin's journey — from late-round draft pick to high-level NFL contributor — isn't particularly unique among athletes. That doesn't make it any less special. The 24-year-old has dealt with adversity at every stage of his football career. He's handled it admirably, elevating himself from special teams ace at Pittsburgh to starting-caliber player in Buffalo.
NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023
There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Bills vs. Bengals updates: 'Monday Night Football' game suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest
The Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals has been suspended after an extremely scary injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical staff administered CPR for several minutes before he was transported by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Per the NFL, he is currently in "critical condition."
Saturday FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Raiders-Chiefs single-game tournaments
In the first game of the Week 18 slate, the 13-3 Chiefs travel to Las Vegas to face the 6-10 Raiders on Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Kansas City enters as 9.5-point road favorites, with the total set at 53.5 points according to BetMGM. The Chiefs attempt to put themselves in a position to secure the top seed in the AFC, but it won't come easy against a Raiders bunch that took the 49ers to overtime in Week 17 and almost beat the Chiefs in Week 5. With a bevy of big-named talent on both sidelines, crafting a FanDuel single-game lineup is an entertaining way to start the weekend, and our Raiders-heavy build attempts to lead you to some cash when it's all said and done.
LeBron James, Tom Brady among sports stars sending prayers to Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Please be ok'
A harrowing scene unfolded during "Monday Night Football" when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel administered CPR to the 24-year-old, restarting his heart, before transporting him to a local Cincinnati hospital. He currently is listed in critical condition, per an official statement released by the Bills organization on Tuesday morning.
NFL DFS picks Week 18: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy New Year, everyone! With the majority of fantasy football leagues already concluded (or close to concluded), most fantasy enthusiasts will be turning to NFL DFS to scratch their competitive itches. If you're assembling a lineup for a DraftKings or FanDuel tournament, you'll want to draft some sleepers and under-the-radar values to start the year off with some daily fantasy winnings.
Saturday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Titans-Jaguars Showdown tournaments
Saturday's Week 18 doubleheader wraps up with the Titans going on the road to play the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) with the AFC South crown on the line. The Titans are only one game behind the Jaguars for first place in the division despite losing six-straight games. The Jags have won their past four games, which includes a win over Tennessee in Week 14. Even though this isn't a flashy prime-time matchup on paper, NFL DFS players can still find plenty of interesting options to throw in their DraftKings Showdown lineup.
NFL playoff picture: Every team's best, worst possible playoff matchup going into Week 18
Every team in the NFL playoffs can't be ruled out for making a run to the Super Bowl. From the No. 1 seeds with home-field advantage in the AFC and NFC to the No. 7 wild-card teams that just made the field, all but two teams start from scratch in a one-and-done tournament.
Patriots vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 18
For most NFL players, coaches, staff, fans, and media, the past few days have been unlike anything we've experienced before. Waiting and wishing for the best possible outcome for Damar Hamlin, the majority of us have put trivial-sounding things like betting and fantasy on the back burner. But now that doctors have started revealing good news updates about the 24-year-old Bills safety, we feel more comfortable preparing a betting preview for this weekend's Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo.
Explaining the NFL's options for Bills vs. Bengals, from no-contest cancellation to rescheduled Week 19
The Bills vs. Bengals game was supposed to be the "Monday Night Football" game of the year in Week 17. The two teams were jockeying for playoff positioning and squaring off in a potential postseason preview from two of the best teams in the AFC. However, the contest quickly turned...
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 18
It all comes down to this. The NFL's 14 participants in the 2023 playoffs will be determined in Week 18, and while 11 spots have already been clinched, the final three berths will come right down to the wire. It will begin on Saturday when the Jaguars and Titans play...
Best NFL Bets Week 18: Vikings crush Bears, Chargers zap Broncos, Cowboys top Commanders
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches its final week, plenty of teams still have something to play for this weekend. The playoff-clinching scenarios are mind-bending. This time of year is one of the better stretches for football bettors — not only is the product as a whole much better when the playoff race heats up, but the outcomes are also arguably more predictable than at any other segment of the season. Thus, we are very excited to deliver our first NFL best bets column of 2023.
Aaron Rodgers offers advice in wake of Damar Hamlin injury on Pat McAfee Show appearance: 'Have an open forum'
As the NFL world continued to anxiously await news on Bills safety Damar Hamlin Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. On it, Rodgers offered some insight as a player in the league and his thoughts on the NFL's response, along with some of the pitfalls of social media.
Kayvon Thibodeaux brushes off Jeff Saturday's celebration criticism: 'I don't know who he is'
Someone send Kayvon Thibodeaux Jeff Saturday's Twitter account. The rookie Giants edge rusher has found himself in the middle of a small bit of controversy after Sunday's Giants win over the Colts. After sacking (and injuring) Colts quarterback Nick Foles, Thibodeaux took his celebration to the turf, making snow angels...
Damar Hamlin updates: Bills safety showing 'remarkable improvement' from cardiac arrest, still in critical condition
Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital via ambulance in a frightening incident on Monday night. Hamlin fell to the ground after a seemingly routine hit during the "Monday Night Football" Bills-Bengals matchup. The 24-year-old hit the turf and laid motionless following his collapse.
