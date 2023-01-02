Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 18 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
For those of you in seasonal leagues playing into Week 18 and looking to cash in DFS contests in the final week of the regular season, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is back with one more week of start 'em sit 'em advice. There are a few teams in...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ng-sportingnews.com
College Football Playoff Megacast, explained: How to watch all four ESPN alternate broadcasts for 2023 championship game
After two thrilling games on New Year's Eve, is the College Football Playoff set to finish with a bang?. Georgia is looking to defend its title after narrowly surviving Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while upstart TCU is confident and ready for the challenge after taking down favored Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy football leagues are donating prize money to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest on Monday night, donations continue to pour in from around the world in support of his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. Since the horrifying scene in Cincinnati, more than $7 million has been donated online to fund the purchase of toys for kids in need.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills safety's journey from Pittsburgh to NFL has inspired many, including those from hometown
Damar Hamlin's journey — from late-round draft pick to high-level NFL contributor — isn't particularly unique among athletes. That doesn't make it any less special. The 24-year-old has dealt with adversity at every stage of his football career. He's handled it admirably, elevating himself from special teams ace at Pittsburgh to starting-caliber player in Buffalo.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James, Tom Brady among sports stars sending prayers to Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Please be ok'
A harrowing scene unfolded during "Monday Night Football" when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel administered CPR to the 24-year-old, restarting his heart, before transporting him to a local Cincinnati hospital. He currently is listed in critical condition, per an official statement released by the Bills organization on Tuesday morning.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kayvon Thibodeaux brushes off Jeff Saturday's celebration criticism: 'I don't know who he is'
Someone send Kayvon Thibodeaux Jeff Saturday's Twitter account. The rookie Giants edge rusher has found himself in the middle of a small bit of controversy after Sunday's Giants win over the Colts. After sacking (and injuring) Colts quarterback Nick Foles, Thibodeaux took his celebration to the turf, making snow angels...
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Bets Week 18: Vikings crush Bears, Chargers zap Broncos, Cowboys top Commanders
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches its final week, plenty of teams still have something to play for this weekend. The playoff-clinching scenarios are mind-bending. This time of year is one of the better stretches for football bettors — not only is the product as a whole much better when the playoff race heats up, but the outcomes are also arguably more predictable than at any other segment of the season. Thus, we are very excited to deliver our first NFL best bets column of 2023.
