ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy football leagues are donating prize money to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest on Monday night, donations continue to pour in from around the world in support of his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. Since the horrifying scene in Cincinnati, more than $7 million has been donated online to fund the purchase of toys for kids in need.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills safety's journey from Pittsburgh to NFL has inspired many, including those from hometown

Damar Hamlin's journey — from late-round draft pick to high-level NFL contributor — isn't particularly unique among athletes. That doesn't make it any less special. The 24-year-old has dealt with adversity at every stage of his football career. He's handled it admirably, elevating himself from special teams ace at Pittsburgh to starting-caliber player in Buffalo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

LeBron James, Tom Brady among sports stars sending prayers to Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Please be ok'

A harrowing scene unfolded during "Monday Night Football" when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel administered CPR to the 24-year-old, restarting his heart, before transporting him to a local Cincinnati hospital. He currently is listed in critical condition, per an official statement released by the Bills organization on Tuesday morning.
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL Bets Week 18: Vikings crush Bears, Chargers zap Broncos, Cowboys top Commanders

As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches its final week, plenty of teams still have something to play for this weekend. The playoff-clinching scenarios are mind-bending. This time of year is one of the better stretches for football bettors — not only is the product as a whole much better when the playoff race heats up, but the outcomes are also arguably more predictable than at any other segment of the season. Thus, we are very excited to deliver our first NFL best bets column of 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy