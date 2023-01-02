Matt Barnes has said he’s stopped two people from trying to beat up Skip Bayless over his tweet on the night Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football. “First of all, Skip is a professional in this realm, [and] was highly respected,” Barnes said in a video originally posted to his Instagram. “When people say, ‘read the whole tweet,’ he said the game was ‘irrelevant.’ He knew he had to put that at the end of the bullshit he was saying hoping we didn’t see through the bullshit, because how he truly felt was his original first sentence.”

