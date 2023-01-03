ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

News 4 Buffalo

Bills’ fans back Hamlin at emotional home game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of emotion in Orchard Park as the entire country rallied around Damar Hamlin, and fans we spoke with say this game was so much more than a win for the Bills against the Patriots, it was Western New York coming together as a family. One family that sticks […]
BUFFALO, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Steve Levy, Louis Riddick & Dan Orlovsky are announcing Chiefs vs. Raiders for ESPN in Week 18

Fans tuning in to ESPN's coverage of Chiefs vs. Raiders on Saturday afternoon will be greeted by some familiar faces and voices. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are returning to the booth to call the AFC West matchup in Las Vegas. They haven't handled commentary duties for an NFL game since Week 8, when the Broncos took down the Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium in London.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Will Sean McVay retire? Future as Rams head coach in doubt, report says

There may not be a Hollywood ending in store for Sean McVay. The Rams' all-in approach lead to the team its head coach hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 56, but in the weeks that followed, uncertainty surrounded McVay's future. Ultimately, McVay signed a new contract that kept him locked into the club.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 18 game: Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, and Josh Allen highlight the QB OVER props

The final week of the NFL season is upon us, after a six-day stretch that felt like a month. The great news: Damar Hamlin is no longer intubated, he's talking and alert, and he's absolutely crushing his recovery process every single day. We are so relieved to see the young Bills safety on the up and up. Now we feel better about writing about our favorite props for all 16 games — it feels acceptable to go back to focusing on the actual contests in the NFL, the majority of which will be surrounded by legitimate playoff implications.
ng-sportingnews.com

How many teams make the NFL playoffs? Updated standings for 2023 playoff bracket

The NFL is in the third year of its 14-team playoff field, and this year has featured some thrilling wild card races. Starting in 2020, the NFL recalibrated its seedings to accommodate seven teams from each conference, which resulted in just one team getting a bye week on Wild Card Weekend.

