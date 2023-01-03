Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Bills’ fans back Hamlin at emotional home game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of emotion in Orchard Park as the entire country rallied around Damar Hamlin, and fans we spoke with say this game was so much more than a win for the Bills against the Patriots, it was Western New York coming together as a family. One family that sticks […]
Why Joshua Dobbs' fumble in Titans-Jags sparked heated debate, and why officials made the right call
The makers of "What is a catch?" now present "What is a fumble?" Saturday night's AFC South-deciding matchup between the Titans and Jaguars came down to a critical turnover in the fourth quarter, but some didn't think it was a turnover at all. As Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs loaded up...
Titans vs. Jaguars live score, updates, highlights from NFL Saturday night game
When the Titans put the finishing touches on a win over the Packers in Week 11, there was likely little thought to a Week 18 game vs. the Jaguars having any meaning. At that point, the Titans were 7-3 and the Jags sat at 3-7. Now, it might be the...
Bengals vs. Ravens coin toss, explained: How NFL's 2023 playoff proposal could hurt Cincinnati
When a game between two top seeds in a conference gets canceled in Week 17, for any reason, there isn't going to be a perfect solution to how to rectify it on the NFL's end. A team will always be affected. The NFL proposed a solution to handle AFC seeding...
Mike Williams, other Chargers hurt; so why did Brandon Staley play starters?
The Chargers' season finale was meaningless so why did coach Brandon Staley play starters? Mike Williams, Joey Bosa and Kenneth Murray Jr. were injured.
Why Steve Levy, Louis Riddick & Dan Orlovsky are announcing Chiefs vs. Raiders for ESPN in Week 18
Fans tuning in to ESPN's coverage of Chiefs vs. Raiders on Saturday afternoon will be greeted by some familiar faces and voices. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are returning to the booth to call the AFC West matchup in Las Vegas. They haven't handled commentary duties for an NFL game since Week 8, when the Broncos took down the Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Will the Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury? Sean Payton linked to Arizona head coaching job
The Cardinals appear to be in the market for a new head coach, which could signal the end of the line for Kliff Kingsbury. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Saturday that the Saints are expecting the Cards to contact them about Sean Payton, who retired at the end of the 2021 season but is still under contract to New Orleans.
Sean Payton contract, explained: Why Saints could get serious draft pick compensation with NFL return
2022 made one thing abundantly clear for the New Orleans Saints: They need draft picks moving forward. That's going to be an issue in 2023. They traded their first-round pick to the Eagles and will be without a day one pick this year, not where a team that is going to finish third in its division wants to be.
Will Sean McVay retire? Future as Rams head coach in doubt, report says
There may not be a Hollywood ending in store for Sean McVay. The Rams' all-in approach lead to the team its head coach hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 56, but in the weeks that followed, uncertainty surrounded McVay's future. Ultimately, McVay signed a new contract that kept him locked into the club.
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
Jadeveon Clowney doesn't plan on Browns return in 2023: 'I need to be around somebody that believes in me'
Jadeveon Clowney is used to being on the move. The Browns DE has spent each of the past four seasons playing on one-year contracts, moving from Houston to Seattle to Tennessee to Cleveland. Clowney inked another yearlong deal to stay with the Browns in 2022. According to coach Kevin Stefanski,...
Jaguars playoff picture: How Jacksonville can clinch AFC South or wild card spot in Week 18
The Jaguars were the NFL's worst team in 2021 under the leadership of Urban Meyer. The change to veteran Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson has made a world of difference. Jacksonville was fighting to avoid the NFL cellar in Week 18 last season. This year, it has a chance to qualify for the postseason.
Chiefs playoff picture: Breaking down Kansas City's seeding scenarios in 2023 NFL bracket
Some people counted out the Chiefs coming into the 2022 NFL season. Kansas City lost Tyreek Hill. The Chargers loaded up on defense. The Raiders added Davante Adams. The Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. But as Week 18 approaches, the Chiefs have been sitting on a division crown for weeks,...
NFL receiving yards record: How Justin Jefferson can pass Calvin Johnson in Vikings' Week 18 game vs. Bears
With the NFL regular season now spanning 17 games and wide receiver talent off the charts, it feels inevitable that Calvin Johnson's single-season record for receiving yards will eventually fall. Cooper Kupp made a serious run at the record last season, falling just 17 yards short, but two new candidates...
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 18 game: Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, and Josh Allen highlight the QB OVER props
The final week of the NFL season is upon us, after a six-day stretch that felt like a month. The great news: Damar Hamlin is no longer intubated, he's talking and alert, and he's absolutely crushing his recovery process every single day. We are so relieved to see the young Bills safety on the up and up. Now we feel better about writing about our favorite props for all 16 games — it feels acceptable to go back to focusing on the actual contests in the NFL, the majority of which will be surrounded by legitimate playoff implications.
How many teams make the NFL playoffs? Updated standings for 2023 playoff bracket
The NFL is in the third year of its 14-team playoff field, and this year has featured some thrilling wild card races. Starting in 2020, the NFL recalibrated its seedings to accommodate seven teams from each conference, which resulted in just one team getting a bye week on Wild Card Weekend.
Lions playoff picture: Detroit's updated NFC wild-card chances for Week 18
The Lions (8-8) go into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season positioned as the No. 8 team in the NFC, one spot out of becoming the third wild-card team. They are underdogs on the road against the NFC North division rival Packers (also 8-8) on Sunday night. Here's breaking...
Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors: Ranking Michigan coach's best fits for 2023, from Broncos to Colts
Would Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for a return to the NFL?. Even though ti seems like Harbaugh should be locked into coaching his alma mater's football program for a long time, that question still will be asked every January. Harbaugh just completed his eighth season in Ann Arbor with his...
