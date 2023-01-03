Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Status of Justice's First Administration Update Briefing
As noted on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice announced his weekly statewide press conferences will no longer be called COVID-19 briefings, but will be dubbed "Justice Administration Update." By the end of the work day, Thursday, Jan. 5, there was no word on if the first of those conferences would take...
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said...
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
“It looks like COVID is here to stay”: West Virginia doctor predicts the future of COVID
(WTRF) – A new year means we look ahead to the future. For medical experts, they’re evaluating what the next year will look like with COVID-19. Now there’s the new XBB.1.5 Omicron variant that’s making up a large portion of cases across the country. What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the […]
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
DHHR Transitions Child Welfare Information System to West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH)
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) this weekend began transitioning its social services/child welfare system from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH). DHHR staff will now use this system to assist DHHR clients.
With huge state surplus, West Virginia reform group wants social services and community needs met first
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — With the West Virginia legislature about to convene for its session this month, a grassroots reform group is taking the pulse of eastern panhandle residents. The non-profit Center for Budget and Public Policy has been holding town meetings and public forums about the state’s $1 billion surplus. It is […]
West Virginia had 4 mine deaths in 2022 according to Department of Labor
According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022. January 14, 2022 Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person Location: Marshall, West Virginia Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc Mine Type: Underground Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous) The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here February 28, 2022 Accident Classification: Machinery Location: Mcdowell, West […]
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
wvpublic.org
Hundreds Hospitalized In Post-Holiday COVID-19 Infection Spike
During his regular briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported 551 new positive cases of COVID-19 after the holidays with 360 patients hospitalized. Officials have often said the state has a capacity of about 500 beds, but right now staffing shortages are raising concerns after the recent spike in case numbers. “Remember,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Daycation: Palace of Gold in West Virginia on National Register of Historic Places
There’s gold in the rural hills of West Virginia. Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold is a tourist attraction and part of the New Vrindaban Temple community, which houses more than 250 members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Listed on the National Register of Historical Places, the...
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Maryland man admits to role in drug trafficking conspiracy in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hagerstown, Maryland man has admitted to his role in an expansive drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned several states, including West Virginia. According to court documents, Daniel Inoa-Rodriguez, also known as “Danny,” 23, was heard on wiretap phone calls, talking with other known defendants about...
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
hivplusmag.com
West Virginia Officials Block Clean Needle Programs Despite HIV Outbreak
In August 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finished an investigation on an HIV outbreak in Kanawa County, West Virginia. The findings cited the county with “the most concerning HIV outbreak in the United States” and a warning that the reported diagnoses may only be “the tip of the iceberg.”
WSAZ
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jan 7
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died. Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died.
Appalachian Power omitted important information from customers in October
Electric bills are a concern for local residentsPhoto byFré SonneveldonUnsplash. Appalachian Powerannounced in October that the average customer using about 1000 kilowatts of electricity monthly would see their bill increase by around $20.00. The utility stressed that they would not receive any of the money as it was going for the cost of fuel for electricity. A few weeks later AP announced an additional average increase of $30.00 a month and this time they acknowledged that they would benefit from the rate hike.
WSET
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
Comments / 2